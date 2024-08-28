Other Sports

Who Is Daniel LaBelle? Social Media Sensation Blending Sport And Humour

Daniel LaBelle is a social media influencer, an athlete, a comedian, as well as a photographer

Daniel-LaBelle-X-Photo
Daniel LaBelle, Social Media Influencer Photo: X/DanielLaBelle
info_icon

Sport needs characters, and none better than someone who could come up with an exciting ability to blend it with humour. (More Sports News)

Well, if there indeed was a podium finish for the comical aspect of things in life, Daniel LaBelle would sweep medals very often.

Who is Daniel LaBelle?

LaBelle is a social media influencer, an athlete, a comedian, as well as a photographer.

An all-round star with incredible social media platform game on platforms like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

The USA-based social media star has been uploading comical videos since March 2009.

However, he was not very consistent, but gained a lot of popularity in 2020 when he started making short videos on TikTok and YouTube. 

An athlete since his school days, LaBelle started working as a professional photographer after graduating from John Brown University (JBU).

He also enjoyed performing comical acts during his school and college days with his friends. 

The 37-year-old also loves to perform non-verbal communication and comedy, and calls it physical comedy, with most of his acts connected to a physical activity. 

“One thing I always hope that I can do through my videos is inspire people to be themselves,” LaBelle was quoted as saying by Olympics.com.

“Because weird is good, weird is fun. Weird makes life more exciting. And why do you want to be like everyone else? Being like everyone else is boring, so be yourself. Be weird, be goofy and be you,” he added.

LaBelle’s videos are usually a mixture of physical activity, humour and make-believe worlds. 

He also cracked the viral code in the first of his sports-related videos that flew all over the internet, and has been getting better at it, trying to be all himself and have fun. 

As of 2024, he has 31.7 million YouTube subscribers, over 30 million followers on TikTok, and 7.2 million on Instagram. 

