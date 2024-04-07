Other Sports

Valero Texas Open: Akshay Bhatia Inches Closer To Second PGA Victory

US golfer Brendon Todd is trailing Akshay Bhatia by another three shots, while Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Russell Henley sit at five-under at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio

Akshay Bhatia watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Texas Open golf tournament. Photo: Eric Gay/AP
American golfer Akshay Bhatia is edging closer to his second PGA victory at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. (More Golf News)

Bhatia heads into the final round on Sunday with a four-shot lead.

Fellow American Denny McCarthy is in second place at 11-under.

US golfer Brendon Todd is trailing behind him by another three shots while Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Russell Henley sit at five-under.

Akshay Bhatia Photo: Eric Gay
If Bhatia is to win, it will extend his PGA Tour card and give him the green light to play next week’s Masters.

Bhatia qualified for and made the cut at Torrey Pines, the 2021 US Open, and won last season’s Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

Akshay Bhatia watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament. - Eric Gay/AP
Aside from that, the 22-year-old has not participated in any other major championships.

Swedish golf star Ludvig Aberg sits at six-under at Valero alongside four players who round out the top 10 on the leaderboard with a score of five-under.

