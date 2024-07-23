Sports Budget 2024-25 Sees Slight Increase From Last Year; Khelo India Gets Lion's Share

The budget for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has also seen a slight increase as compared to last year. From Rs 795.77 crore last year, the budget for SAI for the upcoming year has been pushed by Rs 26.83 crore to Rs 822.60 crore. SAI overlooks and maintains its sporting facilities across the country and also manages the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to prepare athletes for the global sporting extravaganzas.