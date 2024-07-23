Other Sports

Sports Budget 2024-25 Sees Slight Increase From Last Year; Khelo India Gets Lion's Share

Sports ministry's overall allocation was Rs 3,442.32 crore which is around Rs 45 crore more than the Rs 3,396.96 crore that was allocated in last year's budget

Sports-Budget-2024-25
Sport Budget 2024-25 Photo: X/@KheloIndia
info_icon

The Union Budget for the Financial Year 2024-25 was unveiled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday with the sports ministry's kitty witnessing a minor increase from last year. (More Sports News)

Sports ministry's overall allocation was Rs 3,442.32 crore which is around Rs 45 crore more than the Rs 3,396.96 crore that was allocated in last year's budget.

Khelo India, the union government's flagship project to promote sports at the grassroots level continues to get a lion's share of the overall allocation. Out of the total allocation of Rs 3,442.32 crore for the sports ministry, Rs 900 crore were assigned to Khelo India. This sum is Rs 20 crore more than the revised allocation of Rs 880 crore for the project in the previous financial year.

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya poses at a photo booth at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium before a panel discussion on India's preparations for Paris Olympics and Paralympics, in New Delhi, Friday, July 19, 2024. - PTI/Ravi Choudhary
'India To Become Top Five In Sports By...,' Mansukh Mandaviya Underlines Govt Vision

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Khelo India has been at the center of the sports budget for the past few years. The actual allocation of the project in 2022-23 stood at Rs 596.39 crore, but it was increased by more than Rs 400 crore, to Rs 1,000 crores, in the 2023-24 budget, before being revised to Rs 880 crore.

Khelo India inaugural Youth Games (KIYG) were held in 2018 and since then the government has been expanding the project. Khelo India University Games in 2020, before also launching the Khelo India Winter Games the same year and the Khelo India Para Games in 2023.

The government's assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) has also seen an increase of Rs 15 crore -- from Rs 325 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 340 crore in the latest budget.

The budget for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has also seen a slight increase as compared to last year. From Rs 795.77 crore last year, the budget for SAI for the upcoming year has been pushed by Rs 26.83 crore to Rs 822.60 crore. SAI overlooks and maintains its sporting facilities across the country and also manages the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to prepare athletes for the global sporting extravaganzas.

The budget for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), which does all the testing, have also been enhanced slightly. While NADA's budget has gone up from Rs 21.73 crore last year to Rs 22.30 crore, NDTL has got Rs 22 crore, up from Rs 19.50 last year.

This is the first budget of Modi 3.0. In the new cabinet after the Lok Sabha Elections of this year, former health minister Mansukh Mandaviya was handed the sports ministry.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2024: United Arab Emirates Post Total Of 103, PAK Begin The Chase
  2. Rahul Dravid Could Take Up Coaching Role At His Former IPL Team; Announcement Soon: Report
  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup 2024: PAK-W Opt To Bowl
  4. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  2. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  3. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  4. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  5. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip
  2. Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision
  3. 'Kursi Bachao Budget': Opposition Slams Union Budget; BJP, Allies Hail FM Sitharaman
  4. Budget 2024: Andhra Thanks Centre For 'Special Allocations' After 5 Years
  5. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Naval Ship Tilts After Blaze; Can Be Made Upright Again, Says Navy Vice Chief
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  3. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
  4. Watch: BTS' Jimin Performs 'Who' On 'The Tonight Show', Fans Cannot Get Enough Of His Power-Packed Performance
  5. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Wanted To Elope With Sonakshi Sinha And Marry Her In A Different Country
US News
  1. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
  2. Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb
  3. 'We Failed': Secret Service Chief As Congresswoman Blasts Her During Trump Assassination Bid Hearing
  4. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  5. Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Charli XCX's 'Apple' Dance On TikTok | Explained
World News
  1. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
  2. Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb
  3. Israel-Hamas War: Netanyahu Signals Towards Possible Ceasefire After 9 Months Of Fighting
  4. Taiwan: Air Force Drills Called Off Due To Typhoon; Naval Exercises Set To Continue
  5. 'We Failed': Secret Service Chief As Congresswoman Blasts Her During Trump Assassination Bid Hearing
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip