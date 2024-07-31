A target is shattered by a shot from Britain's Nathan Hales in the Trap men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. Hales went on to win the gold medal. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

