Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: India's Swimming Campaign Ends As Srihari, Dhinidhi Fail To Progress To Semi-Finals

Nataraj finished joint-second in the slower heat with a timing of 55.01s but the 23-year-old was 33rd in the overall standing for the 100m men's backstroke event at the Paris Olympics 2024 ending his and India's hope for a medal in swimming

Indian Swimmer At Paris Olympics 2024 Ap Photo
Dhinidhi Desinghu, of India, competes during a heat in the women's 200-meter freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
info_icon

Paris Olympics came to an end with both Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu failing to progress to the semifinals of their respective events on Sunday.  (More Sports News)

Nataraj finished joint-second in the slower heat with a timing of 55.01s but the 23-year-old was 33rd in the overall standing for the 100m men's backstroke event.

The 16 fastest swimmers from the heats qualify to the semifinals.

India's Zareen Nikhat, reacts after defeating Germany's Maxi Kloetzer, during women's 50kg at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. - (AP Photo/John Locher)
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Boxer Nikhat Zareen Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

BY PTI

The performance was far from Nataraj's personal best of 53.77s and was considerably slower than his season best time of 54.68s.

Making her Olympic debut, 14-year-old Dhinidhi, the youngest member of the Indian contingent, did well to top her 200m women's freestyle heat.

Swimming in heat 1, which is the slowest heat, Dhinidhi touched the pads at 2:06.96. But the Indian finished 23rd out of 30 participants, which included three-time Olympic champion Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs SL-W Final, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Go Down As Sri Lanka Women Clinch Maiden Title - As It Happened
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: Visitors Look To Clinch Series In Pallekele
  3. IRE Vs ZIM, One-Off Test, Day 4 Highlights: Ireland Beat Zimbabwe By Four Wickets In Belfast
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Kavem Hodge Completes Fifty; West Indies Eye For Big Lead Over England
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bat First In Dambulla
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Football Roundup: Win For USA, Ukraine, Argentina - All Match Reports
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal
  3. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  4. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  5. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: Scary Visuals Of Flooded Basement Surface; Students Detained During Protest
  2. Video Shows Aligarh Primary School Teacher Sleeping As Students Fan Her
  3. Day In Pics: July 28, 2024
  4. Will Go On 28-day Fast From Aug 15 If Govt Doesn't Initiate Talks On Our Demands: Sonam Wangchuk
  5. Traffic Curbs Imposed On Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Car Hits Kanwariyas
Entertainment News
  1. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  2. 'Bloody Ishq' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vikram Bhatt's Latest Horror Fails On All Fronts
  3. 'Raayan' Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Action-Drama Picks Pace, Earns Rs 13.75 Crore
  4. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
  5. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  2. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  3. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  4. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  5. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
World News
  1. Masoud Pezeshkian Formally Takes Over As Iran's President After Supreme Leader Offers Endorsement
  2. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  3. Iran's Warning To Israel Against Any Action On Hezbollah In Lebanon
  4. North Korea Vows 'Total Destruction' Of Enemies, Says US & South Korea 'Hell-Bent' On Starting Nuclear War
  5. France Train Attack: Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs