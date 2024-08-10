Paris Olympics, COVID Games: Noah Lyles & Athletes With Virus Compete Freely As Restrictions Fade

COVID-stricken Noah Lyles, of the United States, lies on the track after competing in the men's 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Lyles said he tested positive for COVID two days before he finished third in the 200-meter final. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

