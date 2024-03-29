Others

NBA: Dejounte Murray Winner Stuns Celtics As Hawks Beat League Leaders For 2nd Time

Elsewhere, Zion Williamson scored 28 points and CJ McCollum added 25 to help the New Orleans Pelicans fend off the Milwaukee Bucks 107-100 in the NBA

Updated on:
Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting the game-winning basket during overtime against Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on March 28, 2024.
Dejounte Murray hit a go-ahead jumper in the final second of overtime and finished with 44 points in the Atlanta Hawks’ 123-122 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday. (More Basketball News)

Murray scored all of Atlanta’s 11 points in the extra period, answering with his winning shot six seconds after Jaylen Brown’s jumper put the Celtics on top.

Atlanta defeated league-leading Boston for the second time in four days after it rallied from a 30-point deficit for a stunning 120-118 victory on Monday.

Bogdan Bogdanović scored 24 points and De’Andre Hunter added 21 with 13 rebounds to help the Hawks match a season high with their fourth straight win.

Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 13 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points for the Celtics, who have already clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Williamson, McCollum power Pelicans

Zion Williamson scored 28 points and CJ McCollum added 25 and the New Orleans Pelicans fended off the Milwaukee Bucks, 107-100.

Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Trey Murphy contributed 15 and 11 boards as the Pelicans won despite misfiring on 24 of 32 from 3-point range and shooting just 39.6 percent (36 of 91) overall.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 35 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks, who dropped their second straight following Wednesday’s double-overtime loss to the Lakers.

