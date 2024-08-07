Other Sports

Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting LIVE Updates Women's 49kg Paris Olympics: Indian Lifter Tops The Leaderboard With Third 88kg Attempt

Mirabai Chanu Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom won silver on the very first day of the Tokyo Olympics and today she has a chance to become the first Indian weightlifter to win two Olympic medals. Follow live scores and updates here

Minal Tomar
7 August 2024
Silver-lining For India As Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Basks In Tokyo Olympics Limelight
Welcome to the live coverage of the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Paris Olympics 2024 where Mirabai Chanu Saikhom will be India's representative. Already an Olympic medalist, with a silver at Tokyo, another podium finish for Chanu would be historic for the Manipuri. Although, her form is not quite impressive, but Chanu has history on her side. Follow live scores and updates here
Women's 49kg Weightlifting LIVE Updates: Chanu Fails At 88kgs In Second Lift

Mirabai Chanu returns to the platform and greets the crowd with her signature bow. As she drops the bar, disappointment washes over her.

Sterckx Out After Three Failed Lifts

Sterckx bows out after three failed lifts, waving goodbye to the crowd as emotions overwhelm her. She was aiming for 86kg in all three attempts.

Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates: Mirabai Raises Weight For Second Attempt

Indian lifter aims for 88kgs in second attempt, a risky but promising target.

Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates: Katherin Goes For 86kg Snatch

Venezuela's Katherin tried to get ahead with more weight but fails to register it. The bar moved too far forward, causing it to drop behind her.

Mirabai Chanu Is Here For Her First Attempt Of 85kg

Mirabai Chanu confidently lifts the 85kg weight on her first attempt, showing no signs of difficulty. A perfect start for the Indian weightlifter. Stadium is echoing with INDIA INDIA

Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates: Katherin Of Venezuela Gets A Clean One

The Venezuela lifter receives a warm reception from the crowd as she begins her campaign with a successful 83kg snatch. Zarate's joy is evident as she celebrates with her coach.

Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates: Rosina In Action

Rosina successfully lifts 80kg on her second attempt. A visibly pleased Rosina now sets her sights on a heavier 83kg for her final attempt.

Lagato Fails In Her Third Attmept

Lagatao takes a big risk by attempting a 62kg snatch, three kilograms above her previous lift.

Unfortunately, she is unable to lift the weight, earning applause from the crowd for her effort.

Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates: Mirabai To Start With 85 Kg Snatch

The Indian weightlifting star will begin her campaign with a 85kg snatch. Can she successfully lift it? Stay tuned!

Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates: Guam's Nicola Velasco First One To Lift

The competition begins with Lagatao, who has the lightest starting weight. She successfully lifts 56kg on her first snatch attempt. With a personal best of 59kg, the lifter will be looking to push her limits in the following attempts.

Mirabai Chanu Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates

Mirabai will be in action shortly. Are we all ready? Yes, we are!

Mirabai Chanu's Best Lift This Year?

Marred Mirabai Chanu's preparation for the Paris Olympics has been her inconsistent form. She competed only once this year in the mandatory IWF World Cup in Qatar, finishing 12th with a total lift of 184kg (81kg snatch + 103kg clean and jerk).

It is a serious concern for her preparedness at the biggest stage of all and way below the personal best of 205kg.

Chanu's Biggest Competitor At Paris Olympics 2024?

Mirabai Chanu will have her work cut out for her as she aims for gold in Paris. The reigning Olympic champion, China's Hou Zhihui, is the clear favorite with Olympic record with a total lift of 210kg (snatch 94kg and clean and jerk 116kg) under her belt.

While the absence of North Korea's Ri Song Gum could potentially open up the competition, Chanu will need to be at her absolute best to secure the top spot.

Who Won Women's 49kg Weightlifting At Tokyo Olympics?

1. Hou Zhihui, China - GOLD

2. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, India - SILVER

3. Windy Cantika Aisah, Indonesia - BRONZE

Mirabai Chanu Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates

The Tokyo silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu is all set to compete in her third consecutive Olympic Games. Despite overcoming a recent injury, the weightlifter is determined to replicate her success in the women's 49kg category in Paris.

