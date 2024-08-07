Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting LIVE Updates Women's 49kg Paris Olympics: Indian Lifter Tops The Leaderboard With Third 88kg Attempt

Silver-lining For India As Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Basks In Tokyo Olympics Limelight

Welcome to the live coverage of the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Paris Olympics 2024 where Mirabai Chanu Saikhom will be India's representative. Already an Olympic medalist, with a silver at Tokyo, another podium finish for Chanu would be historic for the Manipuri. Although, her form is not quite impressive, but Chanu has history on her side. Follow live scores and updates here

LIVE UPDATES

7 Aug 2024, 11:54:49 pm IST Women's 49kg Weightlifting LIVE Updates: Chanu Fails At 88kgs In Second Lift Mirabai Chanu returns to the platform and greets the crowd with her signature bow. As she drops the bar, disappointment washes over her.

7 Aug 2024, 11:51:17 pm IST Sterckx Out After Three Failed Lifts Sterckx bows out after three failed lifts, waving goodbye to the crowd as emotions overwhelm her. She was aiming for 86kg in all three attempts.

7 Aug 2024, 11:48:46 pm IST Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates: Mirabai Raises Weight For Second Attempt Indian lifter aims for 88kgs in second attempt, a risky but promising target.

7 Aug 2024, 11:44:29 pm IST Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates: Katherin Goes For 86kg Snatch Venezuela's Katherin tried to get ahead with more weight but fails to register it. The bar moved too far forward, causing it to drop behind her.

7 Aug 2024, 11:35:58 pm IST Mirabai Chanu Is Here For Her First Attempt Of 85kg Mirabai Chanu confidently lifts the 85kg weight on her first attempt, showing no signs of difficulty. A perfect start for the Indian weightlifter. Stadium is echoing with INDIA INDIA

7 Aug 2024, 11:32:50 pm IST Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates: Katherin Of Venezuela Gets A Clean One The Venezuela lifter receives a warm reception from the crowd as she begins her campaign with a successful 83kg snatch. Zarate's joy is evident as she celebrates with her coach.

7 Aug 2024, 11:27:22 pm IST Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates: Rosina In Action Rosina successfully lifts 80kg on her second attempt. A visibly pleased Rosina now sets her sights on a heavier 83kg for her final attempt.

7 Aug 2024, 11:23:55 pm IST Lagato Fails In Her Third Attmept Lagatao takes a big risk by attempting a 62kg snatch, three kilograms above her previous lift. Unfortunately, she is unable to lift the weight, earning applause from the crowd for her effort.

7 Aug 2024, 11:20:15 pm IST Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates: Mirabai To Start With 85 Kg Snatch The Indian weightlifting star will begin her campaign with a 85kg snatch. Can she successfully lift it? Stay tuned!

7 Aug 2024, 11:18:34 pm IST Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates: Guam's Nicola Velasco First One To Lift The competition begins with Lagatao, who has the lightest starting weight. She successfully lifts 56kg on her first snatch attempt. With a personal best of 59kg, the lifter will be looking to push her limits in the following attempts.

7 Aug 2024, 11:05:57 pm IST Mirabai Chanu Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates Mirabai will be in action shortly. Are we all ready? Yes, we are!

7 Aug 2024, 10:55:20 pm IST Mirabai Chanu's Best Lift This Year? Marred Mirabai Chanu's preparation for the Paris Olympics has been her inconsistent form. She competed only once this year in the mandatory IWF World Cup in Qatar, finishing 12th with a total lift of 184kg (81kg snatch + 103kg clean and jerk). It is a serious concern for her preparedness at the biggest stage of all and way below the personal best of 205kg.

7 Aug 2024, 10:51:16 pm IST Chanu's Biggest Competitor At Paris Olympics 2024? Mirabai Chanu will have her work cut out for her as she aims for gold in Paris. The reigning Olympic champion, China's Hou Zhihui, is the clear favorite with Olympic record with a total lift of 210kg (snatch 94kg and clean and jerk 116kg) under her belt. While the absence of North Korea's Ri Song Gum could potentially open up the competition, Chanu will need to be at her absolute best to secure the top spot.

7 Aug 2024, 10:47:37 pm IST Who Won Women's 49kg Weightlifting At Tokyo Olympics? 1. Hou Zhihui, China - GOLD 2. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, India - SILVER 3. Windy Cantika Aisah, Indonesia - BRONZE

7 Aug 2024, 10:42:57 pm IST Mirabai Chanu Women's 49kg Weightlifting Final LIVE Updates The Tokyo silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu is all set to compete in her third consecutive Olympic Games. Despite overcoming a recent injury, the weightlifter is determined to replicate her success in the women's 49kg category in Paris.