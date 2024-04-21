ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier Live Streaming: Schedule, Indian Shooters, When, Where To Watch

The 2024 ISSF Final Olympic Qualification has finally arrived, with the top shooters of the world in the last showdown for a ticket to Paris. The event will kick off on 21 April, and conclude on April 28, with final results in Doha, Qatar. (More Sport News)
Olympics has allowed a country to obtain a maximum of 24 quotas in shooting, with 8 in rifle, 8 in pistol and 8 in Shotgun. In the rifle and pistol events, India has already secured full allocation.
To grab the final chance to get a spot in the Paris Olympics, 12 of the Indian shooters travelled to Doha, having four vacant quotas available in the shotgun category. The other four who have already secured the spots are - Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men’s trap), Rajeshwari Kumari (women’s trap), Raiza Dhillon (women’s skeet) and Anantjeet Singh Naruka (men’s skeet).
Names of the Indian Shooters at the ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier:
Men’s skeet: Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh
Women’s skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Areeba Khan, Ganemat Sekhon
Men’s trap: Vivaan Kapoor, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman
Women’s trap: Manisha Keer, Neeru, Shreyasi Singh
Schedule of ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier:
Finals of Men's Trap - April 23, Tuesday at 7:00 PM IST
Finals of Women's Trap - April 23, Tuesday at 5:30 PM IST
Finals of Men's Skeet - April 28, Sunday at 7:00 PM IST
Finals of Women's Skeet - April 28, Sunday at 5:30 PM IST
Where to watch the ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier event?
The ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier event will be available to live stream at the official YouTube channel of the ISSF, here. There will be no live telecasting in India.