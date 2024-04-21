ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier Live Streaming: Schedule, Indian Shooters, When, Where To Watch

To grab the final chance to get a spot in the Paris Olympics, 12 of the Indian shooters travelled to Doha, having four vacant quotas available in the shotgun category. The other four who have already secured the spots are - Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men’s trap), Rajeshwari Kumari (women’s trap), Raiza Dhillon (women’s skeet) and Anantjeet Singh Naruka (men’s skeet).