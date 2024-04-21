Other Sports

ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier Live Streaming: Schedule, Indian Shooters, When, Where To Watch

Shooters from all across the world have gathered in Doha for the ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier. Here's the streaming, schedule, and Indian shooters names

Advertisement

X%20%7C%20ISSF
ISSF 2024 Final Olympic Qualifier. Photo: X | ISSF
info_icon

The 2024 ISSF Final Olympic Qualification has finally arrived, with the top shooters of the world in the last showdown for a ticket to Paris. The event will kick off on 21 April, and conclude on April 28, with final results in Doha, Qatar. (More Sport News)

Olympics has allowed a country to obtain a maximum of 24 quotas in shooting, with 8 in rifle, 8 in pistol and 8 in Shotgun. In the rifle and pistol events, India has already secured full allocation.

To grab the final chance to get a spot in the Paris Olympics, 12 of the Indian shooters travelled to Doha, having four vacant quotas available in the shotgun category. The other four who have already secured the spots are - Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men’s trap), Rajeshwari Kumari (women’s trap), Raiza Dhillon (women’s skeet) and Anantjeet Singh Naruka (men’s skeet).

Advertisement

Names of the Indian Shooters at the ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier:

Men’s skeet: Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh

Women’s skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Areeba Khan, Ganemat Sekhon

Men’s trap: Vivaan Kapoor, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman

Women’s trap: Manisha Keer, Neeru, Shreyasi Singh

Schedule of ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier:

Finals of Men's Trap - April 23, Tuesday at 7:00 PM IST

Finals of Women's Trap - April 23, Tuesday at 5:30 PM IST

Finals of Men's Skeet - April 28, Sunday at 7:00 PM IST

Finals of Women's Skeet - April 28, Sunday at 5:30 PM IST

Advertisement

Where to watch the ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier event?

The ISSF Final Olympic Qualifier event will be available to live stream at the official YouTube channel of the ISSF, here. There will be no live telecasting in India.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
      2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
      3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
      4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
      5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
      6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
      7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
      8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final