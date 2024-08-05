Other Sports

Indian Shooting Duo Reaches Skeet Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match At Paris Olympics 2024 - Match Report

Indian shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka secured their place in the bronze medal round of the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics on Monday. The duo will compete for the bronze at 6:30 PM IST on the same day

Maheshwari Chauhan Paris Games 21st Quota X @OfficialNRAI
Maheshwari Chauhan won India's second Paris quota place in the women's skeet. Photo: X/ @OfficialNRAI
info_icon

Indian shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka made the bronze medal round in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics here on Monday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The Indian duo aggregated 146 in the qualifications and will lock horns with China for the bronze medal. 

The Indian pair was placed tied second with a score of 49 after the first stage in the qualification, sharing the position with Australia, Korea, France and two Italian teams.

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka scored 25/25 in the first round the qualification while Maheshwari Chauhan shot 24/25 to take India's total to 49.

In the second round, it was Maheshwari's turn to shoot a perfect 25 but Naruka missed two shots each in the 2nd and 5th series to tally 23, which gave them an aggregate score of 48. 

In the third round, India got 49 with 25 for Maheshwari and 24 for Naruka.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Player Of The Month: India's Washington Sundar Nominated For July Along With Gus Atkinson
  2. SA20 Announces Dinesh Karthik As Ambassador Ahead Of Third Edition
  3. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 55
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  5. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Blames Spin-Friendly Track For Loss
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival
  2. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  3. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  4. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  5. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  2. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  3. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  5. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  2. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  3. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss IND Vs GER SF

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala: Rescue Operations Continue In Wayanad After Landslides Wreak Havoc
  2. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  3. Delhi HC Upholds Kejriwal's Arrest By CBI; Asks Him To Move To Trial Court For Bail
  4. Day In Pics: August 05, 2024
  5. Bangladesh Protest: BSF Issues High Alert Along Border Amid Buzz Of Hasina Flying To India
Entertainment News
  1. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
  2. Video: Carly Pearce Kicks Disrespectful Fan Out Of Show At WE Fest | Here's What Happened
  3. Ilaiyaraaja Wins Rs 60 Lakh Compensation In Legal Battle Against 'Manjummel Boys' For Using 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' Song
  4. Farah Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note After Mom's Demise: Want To Celebrate Her Every Day
  5. Watch: HBO Shares First Teaser Of 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' To Be Released Next Year
US News
  1. Miss Michigan Alma Cooper Wins Miss USA 2024 After A Year Of Scandals And Resignations
  2. Beware While Naming Your Kid After Your Favorite Character; The Name Might Be Trademarked!
  3. Budots Is Going Viral On TikTok—Here’s What You Need To Know About the Dance Craze
  4. Watch Out! Dangerous White Flowers Spreading Across New York State
  5. Video: Carly Pearce Kicks Disrespectful Fan Out Of Show At WE Fest | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Where Is Hasina? Thousands Track Outgoing PM's Aircraft; Army Forms Interim Govt
  2. Miss Michigan Alma Cooper Wins Miss USA 2024 After A Year Of Scandals And Resignations
  3. Bangladesh Protests: Hasina Resigns As PM, Leaves Country; Protesters Storm Into Her Dhaka Residence | Top Points
  4. Beware While Naming Your Kid After Your Favorite Character; The Name Might Be Trademarked!
  5. Budots Is Going Viral On TikTok—Here’s What You Need To Know About the Dance Craze
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Where Is Hasina? Thousands Track Outgoing PM's Aircraft; Army Forms Interim Govt
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs