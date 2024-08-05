India Vs China, Paris Olympics Skeet Mixed Team Match Highlights: Chinese Shooters Snatch Bronze By A Hair's Breadth

Indian Skeet Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match Highlights
Welcome to the live coverage of the the mixed team skeet bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics where the pairing of Maheshwari Chauhan-Ananjteet Naruka will aim for a historic bronze medal.
Paris Olympics Mixed Team Skeet Bronze Medal Match Update
India - qualification scores
Maheshwari Chauhan: 24, 25, 25 = 74
Anantjeet Singh Naruka: 25, 23, 24 = 74
China - qualification scores
Yiting Jiang - 25, 25, 24 - 74
Jianlin Lyu - 23, 24, 25 - 72
Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Bronze Medal Match Update
Shooters are out on the range, all set to shoot the clay pigeons.
Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: China - India Station 1
Both Chinese shooters shoot all 8 clay targets, on the other hand Indian shooter Anant misses one but Maheshwari makes up for it.
Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 1 Scores
India - 7/8
China - 8/8
India will shoot first on the next station. Let's move to the second station.
Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: China - India Station 2
Chauhan misses one at Station 2, while Jiang misses three, leaving the teams tied at second game.
Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 2
Scores Post Station 2
India - 13/16
China - 13/16
Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 3
Scores Post Station 3
India - 20/24
China - 20/24
Neck-and-neck battle as India and China are evenly matched.
Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 4
Scores Post Station 4
India - 27/32
China - 28/32
Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 5
Scores Post Station 5
Both Indian shooters shoot all targets at fifth station.
Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 6
Both Indian shooters shoot all four. Amazing play by them. However, Chinese outshine them.
And This Is The Final Score
India - 43/48
China - 44/48
Shooting Events Conclude at Paris 2024
India's Olympic shooting campaign comes to a close with a narrow miss. Despite securing two bronze medals in pistol and one in rifle, the team narrowly missed out on adding to the tally. Stay tuned for updates on India's performance in other sports.
