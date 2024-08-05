Other Sports

India Vs China, Paris Olympics Skeet Mixed Team Match Highlights: Chinese Shooters Snatch Bronze By A Hair's Breadth

Indian Skeet Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match Highlights: In a dramatic turn of events, the Indian duo of Maheshwari Chauhan and Ananjteet Naruka narrowly missed out on a historic bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Finishing in fourth place with a score of 43, the pair were just one point behind China.

Maheshwari Chauhan. Photo: X/ @OfficialNRAI
Welcome to the live coverage of the the mixed team skeet bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics where the pairing of Maheshwari Chauhan-Ananjteet Naruka will aim for a historic bronze medal. The Indian duo ended 4th in the qualification round with a total of 146 points. Their opponent China also finished with the same number of points. It is going to be a tough fight. Follow live here
Indian Skeet Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match Highlights

Welcome to the live coverage of the the mixed team skeet bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics where the pairing of Maheshwari Chauhan-Ananjteet Naruka will aim for a historic bronze medal.

Paris Olympics Mixed Team Skeet Bronze Medal Match Update

India - qualification scores

Maheshwari Chauhan: 24, 25, 25 = 74

Anantjeet Singh Naruka: 25, 23, 24 = 74

China - qualification scores

Yiting Jiang - 25, 25, 24 - 74

Jianlin Lyu - 23, 24, 25 - 72

Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Bronze Medal Match Update

Shooters are out on the range, all set to shoot the clay pigeons.

Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: China - India Station 1

Both Chinese shooters shoot all 8 clay targets, on the other hand Indian shooter Anant misses one but Maheshwari makes up for it.

Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 1 Scores

India - 7/8

China - 8/8

India will shoot first on the next station. Let's move to the second station.

Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: China - India Station 2

Chauhan misses one at Station 2, while Jiang misses three, leaving the teams tied at second game.

Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 2

Scores Post Station 2

India - 13/16

China - 13/16

Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 3

Scores Post Station 3

India - 20/24

China - 20/24

Neck-and-neck battle as India and China are evenly matched.

Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 4

Scores Post Station 4

India - 27/32

China - 28/32

Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 5

Scores Post Station 5

Both Indian shooters shoot all targets at fifth station.

Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 6

Both Indian shooters shoot all four. Amazing play by them. However, Chinese outshine them.

And This Is The Final Score

India - 43/48

China - 44/48

Shooting Events Conclude at Paris 2024

India's Olympic shooting campaign comes to a close with a narrow miss. Despite securing two bronze medals in pistol and one in rifle, the team narrowly missed out on adding to the tally. Stay tuned for updates on India's performance in other sports.

