India Vs China, Paris Olympics Skeet Mixed Team Match Highlights: Chinese Shooters Snatch Bronze By A Hair's Breadth

Welcome to the live coverage of the the mixed team skeet bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics where the pairing of Maheshwari Chauhan-Ananjteet Naruka will aim for a historic bronze medal. The Indian duo ended 4th in the qualification round with a total of 146 points. Their opponent China also finished with the same number of points. It is going to be a tough fight. Follow live here

5 Aug 2024, 06:25:58 pm IST Paris Olympics Mixed Team Skeet Bronze Medal Match Update India - qualification scores Maheshwari Chauhan: 24, 25, 25 = 74 Anantjeet Singh Naruka: 25, 23, 24 = 74 China - qualification scores Yiting Jiang - 25, 25, 24 - 74 Jianlin Lyu - 23, 24, 25 - 72

5 Aug 2024, 06:32:32 pm IST Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Bronze Medal Match Update Shooters are out on the range, all set to shoot the clay pigeons.

5 Aug 2024, 06:35:07 pm IST Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: China - India Station 1 Both Chinese shooters shoot all 8 clay targets, on the other hand Indian shooter Anant misses one but Maheshwari makes up for it.

5 Aug 2024, 06:35:48 pm IST Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 1 Scores India - 7/8 China - 8/8 India will shoot first on the next station. Let's move to the second station.

5 Aug 2024, 06:42:02 pm IST Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: China - India Station 2 Chauhan misses one at Station 2, while Jiang misses three, leaving the teams tied at second game.

5 Aug 2024, 06:42:02 pm IST Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 2 Scores Post Station 2 India - 13/16 China - 13/16

5 Aug 2024, 06:42:02 pm IST Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 3 Scores Post Station 3 India - 20/24 China - 20/24 Neck-and-neck battle as India and China are evenly matched.

5 Aug 2024, 06:48:44 pm IST Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 4 Scores Post Station 4 India - 27/32 China - 28/32

5 Aug 2024, 06:48:44 pm IST Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 5 Scores Post Station 5 Both Indian shooters shoot all targets at fifth station.



5 Aug 2024, 06:50:56 pm IST Paris Olympics - Mixed Team Skeet Updates: Station 6 Both Indian shooters shoot all four. Amazing play by them. However, Chinese outshine them.

5 Aug 2024, 06:52:09 pm IST And This Is The Final Score India - 43/48 China - 44/48