Manu Bhaker's looks to bring home another medal as she eyes gold in the 25m Pistol women's event. Moreover, Deepika Kumari will also be competing in Women’s archery Individual 1/8 Elimination Round. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
The likes of Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will compete at the Men's and Women's Dinghy Race 5 and 6, respectively.
The final event of the day will be Nishant Dev's quarter-final bout against Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez (Mexico) in the Men’s 71kg quarter-final.
Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 3. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here -
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Round
|Team/Athlete
|12:30 PM
|Shooting
|Men's Skeet
|Qualification
|Anantjeet Singh
|Naruka"
|12:30 PM
|Shooting
|Women's Skeet
|Qualification
|Maheshwari Chauhan
|Raiza Dhillon"
|12:30 PM
|Golf
|Men's Golf Strokeplay
|Round 3
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Gaganjeet Bhullar"
|1:00 PM
|Shooting
|Women's 25m Pistol
|Final
|Manu Bhaker
|1:52 PM
|Archery
|Women's Individual
|Round of 16
|Deepika Kumari
|2:05 PM
|Archery
|Women's Individual
|Round of 16
|Bhajan Kaur
|3:50 PM
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy ILCA 7
|Race 5, 6
|Vishnu Saravanan
|4:40 PM
|Archery
|Women's Individual
|Quarter-Finals
|(if qualified)
|Deepika Kumari
|Bhajan Kaur"
|5:22 PM
|Archery
|Women's Individual
|Semi-Finals
|(If qualified)
|Deepika Kumari
|Bhajan Kaur"
|5:55 PM
|Sailing
|Women's Dinghy ILCA 6
|Race 4, 5, 6
|Nethra Kumanan
|6:03 PM
|Archery
|Women's Individual
|Bronze Medal
|(if qualified)
|Deepika Kumari
|Bhajan Kaur"
|6:16 PM
|Archery
|Women's Individual
|Gold Medal
|(if qualified)
|Deepika Kumari
|Bhajan Kaur"
|7:00 PM
|Shooting
|Men's Skeet
|Final
|(if qualified)
|Anantjeet Singh
|Naruka"
|11:05 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Shot Put
|Final
|(if qualified)
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|12:18 AM
|Boxing
|Men's 71kg
|Quarter-Finals
|Nishant Dev
Where To watch Indian athletes in action on day 8 at Paris Olympics 2024?
JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.
On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.