India At Paris Olympics 2024, Day 8: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 3. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

Manu Bhaker won bronze at 2024 Paris Summer Olympics_2
Kim Yeji, Oh Ye-Jin and bronze medalist India's Manu Bhaker | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Manu Bhaker's looks to bring home another medal as she eyes gold in the 25m Pistol women's event. Moreover, Deepika Kumari will also be competing in Women’s archery Individual 1/8 Elimination Round. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

The likes of Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will compete at the Men's and Women's Dinghy Race 5 and 6, respectively.

The final event of the day will be Nishant Dev's quarter-final bout against Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez (Mexico) in the Men’s 71kg quarter-final.

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 3. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here -

Time Sport Event Round Team/Athlete
12:30 PM Shooting Men's Skeet Qualification Anantjeet Singh
Naruka"
12:30 PM Shooting Women's Skeet Qualification Maheshwari Chauhan
Raiza Dhillon"
12:30 PM Golf Men's Golf Strokeplay Round 3 Shubhankar Sharma
Gaganjeet Bhullar"
1:00 PM Shooting Women's 25m Pistol Final Manu Bhaker
1:52 PM Archery Women's Individual Round of 16 Deepika Kumari
2:05 PM Archery Women's Individual Round of 16 Bhajan Kaur
3:50 PM Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Race 5, 6 Vishnu Saravanan
4:40 PM Archery Women's Individual Quarter-Finals
(if qualified) Deepika Kumari
Bhajan Kaur"
5:22 PM Archery Women's Individual Semi-Finals
(If qualified) Deepika Kumari
Bhajan Kaur"
5:55 PM Sailing Women's Dinghy ILCA 6 Race 4, 5, 6 Nethra Kumanan
6:03 PM Archery Women's Individual Bronze Medal
(if qualified) Deepika Kumari
Bhajan Kaur"
6:16 PM Archery Women's Individual Gold Medal
(if qualified) Deepika Kumari
Bhajan Kaur"
7:00 PM Shooting Men's Skeet Final
(if qualified) Anantjeet Singh
Naruka"
11:05 PM Athletics Men's Shot Put Final
(if qualified) Tajinderpal Singh Toor
12:18 AM Boxing Men's 71kg Quarter-Finals Nishant Dev

Where To watch Indian athletes in action on day 8 at Paris Olympics 2024?

JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.

On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.

