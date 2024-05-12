Giro D'Italia 2024, Stage 7: Tadej Pogacar Extends Lead With Time-Trial Win - In Pics

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on podium after winning the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on podium after winning the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar reacts after winning the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.
Italy's Filippo Ganna during the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar pedals on his way to win the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar pedals on his way to win the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar pedals on his way to win the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.