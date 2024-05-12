Other Sports

Giro D'Italia 2024, Stage 7: Tadej Pogacar Extends Lead With Time-Trial Win - In Pics

Tadej Pogacar extended his lead in the Giro d'Italia by winning the stage-seven time trial. Meanwhile, Geraint Thomas dropped from second to third place overall. Pogacar showed why he is the favourite to win the Giro by overtaking Filippo Ganna's time in the final climb. Pogacar trailed Ganna by 47 seconds at the beginning of the climb, but he managed to win the stage by 17 seconds after a remarkable run to the finish line. The 25-year-old completed the 40.6km stage in 51 minutes and 44 seconds. Welshman Thomas who started the day in second place, lost two minutes to Pogacar and fell to third place overall.