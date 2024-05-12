Other Sports

Giro D'Italia 2024, Stage 7: Tadej Pogacar Extends Lead With Time-Trial Win - In Pics

Tadej Pogacar extended his lead in the Giro d'Italia by winning the stage-seven time trial. Meanwhile, Geraint Thomas dropped from second to third place overall. Pogacar showed why he is the favourite to win the Giro by overtaking Filippo Ganna's time in the final climb. Pogacar trailed Ganna by 47 seconds at the beginning of the climb, but he managed to win the stage by 17 seconds after a remarkable run to the finish line. The 25-year-old completed the 40.6km stage in 51 minutes and 44 seconds. Welshman Thomas who started the day in second place, lost two minutes to Pogacar and fell to third place overall.

Italy Giro d'Italia 2024 | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on podium after winning the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.

1/6
Tadej Pogacar celebrates 7th stage victory
Tadej Pogacar celebrates 7th stage victory | Photo: Massimo Paolone/Lapresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on podium after winning the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.

2/6
Giro dItalia: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 7
Giro d'Italia: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 7 | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar reacts after winning the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.

3/6
Italys Filippo Ganna
Italy's Filippo Ganna | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Filippo Ganna during the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.

4/6
Italy Giro dItalia Cycling
Italy Giro d'Italia Cycling | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar pedals on his way to win the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.

5/6
Giro dItalia 2024
Giro d'Italia 2024 | Photo: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar pedals on his way to win the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.

6/6
Giro DItalia 2024 Stage 7
Giro D'Italia 2024 Stage 7 | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar pedals on his way to win the stage 7 of the of the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, a time trial from Foligno to Perugia.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 7/11 Serial Train Blasts: HC Asks Mumbai University If Convict Can Take Law Exams Online
  2. U'khand: Badrinath Temple Opens For Devotees
  3. Thiruvananthapuram Murder Case: Prime Accused Held From Tamil Nadu
  4. EAM Jaishankar Calls For 'High-Quality Capabilities' For India To Stand Out In A Competitive World
  5. Justice, Like A Bribed Person, Favours Those In Power
Entertainment News
  1. Case Registered Against Allu Arjun, YSRCP MLA For Poll Code Violation In Andhra Pradesh: Report
  2. 'Heeramandi': Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha Arrive In Style At Success Bash Of The Series
  3. Has HYBE Chosen A New Management Team And CEO Replacing Min Hee-jin At ADOR? Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Preity Zinta Gets Uncomfortable As Paparazzi Surround Her For Pictures In Mumbai, Netizens Angry
  5. Legacy Of Violence And Sensuous Fantasies: Rochelle Potkar
Sports News
  1. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024: What's Chennai's Weather Forecast Today?
  2. Giro D'Italia 2024, Stage 7: Tadej Pogacar Extends Lead With Time-Trial Win - In Pics
  3. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify For Playoffs With 18-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians - In Pics
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; KKR Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs
  5. Parvej Khan Wins Gold Medal At SEC Championships In Men's 1500m Race
World News
  1. Seven Security Personnel Killed In Twin Attacks In Pakistan's North Waziristan
  2. Trump Tells Jersey Shore Crowd He's Being Forced To Endure 'Biden Show Trial' In Hush Money Case
  3. At Least 11 Dead, Mostly Students, In Indonesia Bus Crash After Brakes Apparently Failed, Police Say
  4. Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Israel If Nation’s Existence Is Threatened
  5. Miss USA And Miss Teen USA Resign Just Days Apart. What's Happening?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail