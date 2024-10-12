Other Sports

Chicago Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India

Check out how you can watch the Chicago Marathon 2024 in India and other regions of the world

Chicago-marathon-live-streaming
Chicago Marathon. Photo: X/ChiMarathon
info_icon

Chicago Marathon, the penultimate of the six marathon majors in a year, is going to be held on Sunday, October 13. (More Sports News)

Top runners from all over the world will be in the American city to win the 46th edition of the prestigious race. An emotional tint will also be there in the marathon as it is the first since the death of Kelvin Kiptum, the man who smashed the world record at the same place last year. In 2023, Kiptum crossed the finish line in two hours 35 seconds, establishing a new world record. However, just four months after this achievement, he died in a road accident.

The 2024 edition of the marathon will honour Kiptum’s legacy with a moment of silence at the start line. 50,000 starters will be displaying stickers for Kiptum.

India Gate. - Instagram/Delhi Half Marathon
Delhi Half Marathon: 75-Year-Old Gopinath Mohan Runs In Capital City From Mysuru

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The women's race is expected to be a clash between Ruth Chepngetich, her Kenyan compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei and Ethiopia’s Sutume Kebede. Kenyans will be the favourites for the men's title too. Amos Kipruto and Vincent Ngetich, both from Kenya, could be up against each other for the title. Ethiopia's Dawit Wolde and Amdework Wlelegn are also in the fray.

2024 Chicago Marathon full schedule

The 2024 Chicago Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 13. Check out the detailed schedule with IST timings below.

  • 7:20am local time or 5:50pm IST: Wheelchair men

  • 7:21am local time or 5:51pm IST: Wheelchair women

  • 7:23am local time or 5:53pm IST: Handcyle start

  • 7:30am local time or 6:00pm IST: Marathon wave 1

  • 8:00am local time or 6:30pm IST: Marathon wave 2

  • 8:35am local time or 6:35pm IST: Marathon wave 3

How to watch the 2024 Chicago Marathon

The broadcast details of the 2024 Chicago Marathon in India are not yet confirmed. In select territories, the 2024 Chicago Marathon can be streamed on Olympics website.

In the United States, NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will provide complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the Chicago Marathon in English and Spanish languages.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Score: IND Inch Closer To Series Whitewash | BAN - 150/7 After 18 Overs
  2. Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA-W Knock BAN-W Out With 7-Wicket Win
  3. IND Vs BAN: India Plunder 297/6; Highest Ever T20I Total By A Test-Playing Nation
  4. IND Vs BAN: Sanju Samson Smashes Second Fastest Ton By Indian In T20Is
  5. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Stay In Semi-Final Race With 8-Wicket Win Over SL-W
Football News
  1. India 1-1 Vietnam Highlights, International Friendly: Farukh Choudhary, Gurpreet Sandhu Heroics Salvage Draw For Blue Tigers
  2. India 1-1 Vietnam: Farukh's Chip, Gurpreet's Saves Take Blue Tigers To Thrilling Draw
  3. Peru 1-0 Uruguay, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Responsibility For Defeat
  4. Germany Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Nagelsmann Aiming To Rediscover Ruthless Streak
  5. Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Ronald Koeman Reacts To Virgil Van Dijk Red Card
Tennis News
  1. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen Beats Wang Xinyu In Historic All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Shanghai Masters: Serbian Great Sets Up Jannik Sinner Final Date
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Belarusian Reaches Third Straight Final
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Tomas Machac, Shanghai Masters: Italian In Final, Confirms ATP Year-End No. 1
  5. 'A Part Of Me Left With Them', Says Djokovic After Nadal, Murray Retirements
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  4. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ex-Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba Passes Away At 57
  2. GN Saibaba On Imprisonment: 'Only The Freedom Of My Mind Survived'
  3. RSS Wants To Make Country Uniform, Will Not Succeed: Congress
  4. India Slams 'Systematic Desecration' After Firebomb Thrown At Hindu Temple In Bangladesh | Details
  5. Day In Pics: October 12, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  2. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  3. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  4. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
World News
  1. US Airstrikes Target Multiple Militant Camps In Syria
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. For First Time In 50 Years, Rare Rain Floods Sahara Desert
  5. Kenya To Build First Nuclear Power Plant, Location Sparks Protests
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures