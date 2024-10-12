Chicago Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India

Chicago Marathon, the penultimate of the six marathon majors in a year, is going to be held on Sunday, October 13. (More Sports News)
Top runners from all over the world will be in the American city to win the 46th edition of the prestigious race. An emotional tint will also be there in the marathon as it is the first since the death of Kelvin Kiptum, the man who smashed the world record at the same place last year. In 2023, Kiptum crossed the finish line in two hours 35 seconds, establishing a new world record. However, just four months after this achievement, he died in a road accident.
The 2024 edition of the marathon will honour Kiptum’s legacy with a moment of silence at the start line. 50,000 starters will be displaying stickers for Kiptum.
The women's race is expected to be a clash between Ruth Chepngetich, her Kenyan compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei and Ethiopia’s Sutume Kebede. Kenyans will be the favourites for the men's title too. Amos Kipruto and Vincent Ngetich, both from Kenya, could be up against each other for the title. Ethiopia's Dawit Wolde and Amdework Wlelegn are also in the fray.
2024 Chicago Marathon full schedule
The 2024 Chicago Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 13. Check out the detailed schedule with IST timings below.
7:20am local time or 5:50pm IST: Wheelchair men
7:21am local time or 5:51pm IST: Wheelchair women
7:23am local time or 5:53pm IST: Handcyle start
7:30am local time or 6:00pm IST: Marathon wave 1
8:00am local time or 6:30pm IST: Marathon wave 2
8:35am local time or 6:35pm IST: Marathon wave 3
How to watch the 2024 Chicago Marathon
The broadcast details of the 2024 Chicago Marathon in India are not yet confirmed. In select territories, the 2024 Chicago Marathon can be streamed on Olympics website.
In the United States, NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will provide complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the Chicago Marathon in English and Spanish languages.