Chicago Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India

Top runners from all over the world will be in the American city to win the 46th edition of the prestigious race. An emotional tint will also be there in the marathon as it is the first since the death of Kelvin Kiptum, the man who smashed the world record at the same place last year. In 2023, Kiptum crossed the finish line in two hours 35 seconds, establishing a new world record. However, just four months after this achievement, he died in a road accident.