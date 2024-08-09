Basketball At Paris Olympics: France Exact Germany Revenge To Reach Gold Medal Match

Guerschon Yabusele starred for France as they confirmed their place in back-to-back Olympic gold medal matches in men's basketball, beating Germany 73-69 in an enthralling semi-final on Thursday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Yabusele, who plays his domestic basketball with Real Madrid in Spain, top scored with 17 points to lead the hosts, who were silver medallists in Tokyo three years ago, to another final.
Isaia Cordinier added 16 points to France's total, while San Antonio Spurs star and NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Dennis Schroder led for Germany with 18 points, with Fritz Wagner the only other player to reach double figures against the Olympic hosts.
Germany's loss brought an end to their incredible recent run stretching back to last year's World Cup, having won 12 consecutive games in major international competitions.
France will now face either the United States or Serbia in Saturday's final, with LeBron James and company hoping to win Team USA's 17th gold in men's basketball.