Ashok Malik In Para-Powerlifting Men's 65kg Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Sixth

Catch the highlights of the para powerlifting, men's 65kg final at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
5 September 2024
Para powerlifter Ashok Malik in action in the final X
India's Ashok Malik finished sixth in the para-powerlifting men's up to 65 kg final on Thursday, September 5, at the Paris Paralympic. He to lift 206kg in the last attempt, and his best effort came in the second round, when he successfully lifted 199kg.. Catch the highlights, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Para Powerlifting, Paris Paralympics: India's Ashok In Men's 65kg Final

Paris Paralympics: When Is Ashok Malik In Action?

India's Ashok Malik will be in action in the men's 65kg final event at Paris Paralympics, and it is scheduled to start at 10:05 PM IST.

Para Powerlifting, Paris Paralympics Live Updates:

Ashok Malik, who had submitted 196 kg in his first attempt, lifts it with ease. Terrific from the Indian. He will now attempt to lift 199kg in his next

Para Powerlifting, Men's 65kg Final Live Updates:

India's Ashok is currently out of the top 3, with China's Yi Zou lifting 210kg in his first attempt, Great Britain's Mark Swan and Algeria's Hocine Bettir lifting 203kg and 197kg respectively.

Para Powerlifting, Men's 65kg Final Live Updates:

All lifters have completed their respective first lifts, and India's Ashok Malik sits fourth with some work to do. Can finish with a podium?

Para Powerlifting, Men's 65kg Final Live Updates:

A composed Ashok Malik successfully lifts in his second attempt. He clears the 199kg weight after lifting 196kg in his first. The Indian jumps to third place.

Para Powerlifting, Men's 65kg Final Live Updates

Things not looking great for Ashok currently as he drops to sixth after the second lift. Yi Zou, Mark Swan, and Thomas Kure are the top three at the moment.

Para Powerlifting, Men's 65kg Final Live Updates

Ashok Malik fails to lift 206kg in his last attempt, and that will see him out of the medal contention in the men's up to 65kg final at the Paris Paralympics.

That's That From The Para-Powerlifting Final!

Thank you so much for joining us. Until next time, take care and see you soon.

