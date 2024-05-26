Other Sports

Archery World Cup Stage 2: Deepika Kumari Loses To Lim Sihyeon, Returns Empty-Handed

India had won the women's team gold and mixed team silver in the compound event on Saturday, but none of the recurve archers other than Deepika were able to make the medal rounds

X | World Archery
India's Deepika Kumari (first from right) with Lim Sihyeon at the World Archery Stage 2 in Yecheon, South Korea. Photo: X | World Archery
info_icon

Deepika Kumari fell short of a successive Archery World Cup medal in her international comeback after becoming a mother, losing to world No 2 Lim Sihyeon and No 3 Alejandra Valencia in Yecheon, South Korea, on May 26, Sunday. (More Sports News)

Indian archers thus returned empty-handed in the Olympic discipline recurve category, while securing two medals (one gold and one silver) in the compound section of the World Cup Stage 2.

India had won the women's team gold and mixed team silver in the compound event on Saturday, but none of the recurve archers other than Deepika were able to make the medal rounds.

The rising 20-year-old from heavyweights South Korea, Lim prevailed 6-2 (28-26, 28-28, 28-27, 27-27) in the semifinal, notching back-to-back wins over the former world No 1 Indian in less than a month.

Deepika, who had lost in straight sets to settle for a silver in the Shanghai World Cup last month, managed to put up some fight taking two points off Lim after drawing the second and fourth sets.

But her three 8s, shooting in the red circle in the first, third and fourth sets cost Deepika dear as Lim sealed the match in four sets.

Fighting for a bronze, Deepika lost to Valencia 4-6 (26-29, 26-28, 28-25, 27-25, 26-29).

Deepika continued her miserable run and shot four 8s in first six arrows to trail 0-4 against the Mexican.

But the Indian bounced back in the next two sets to make it four-all before falling by the wayside in the decisive fifth set with yet another poor round. This was Valencia's second win against Deepika in four matches.

The two losses should serve as a wake-up call for Deepika before she trains her bow for a fourth consecutive Olympics in Paris under South Korean coaching legend Kim Hyung Tak.

Deepika will be training under Kim for a second stint in six months before she heads to the final Olympics qualification at the World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya in June.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: NDRF Preps Ahead Of Landfall At Midnight; Rain Lashes West Bengal
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 27 Dead; Gujarat HC To Hear Matter On 'Man-made Disaster' Tomorrow | Updates
  3. Cyclone Remal: No Visitors On Beach, Fishing Boats Anchored; Forces Prep For Cyclonic Storm's Landfall | See Pics
  4. Delhi: Massive Fire Kills 7 Newborns At Baby Care Hospital; Charred Cards, Medical Equipment At Scene | In Photos
  5. Delhi: 7 Newborns Die As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Baby Care Hospital In Vivek Vihar; Delhi CM, President React
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Promises A Murder Mystery That Will Keep You Hooked Till The Very End
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Tells Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport, ‘Aaj Ka Cardio Ho Gaya Apka’
  3. Sanjana Sanghi’s Summer Escapade In Colombia Is All About ‘Sunshine And Ceviche'
  4. Divya Khossla Gets Emotional During First Screening Of ‘Savi’ In Indore
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy, Shah Rukh Khan's Hospitalisation And More
Sports News
  1. Kaiserslautern 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi's Men Win German Cup For Unbeaten Domestic Double
  2. T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan Feels England 'Missed The Trick' By Recalling Players From IPL 2024
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Wang Zhi Yi Beats PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Final
  4. Coupe De France: PSG Wins The French Cup In Kylian Mbappe’s Last Game - In Pics
  5. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Deepika Kumari Loses To Lim Sihyeon, Returns Empty-Handed
World News
  1. Uvalde Victim’s Families Accuse Instagram, Call Of Duty, And Gun Maker Of Enabling Massacre
  2. Afghanistan: 10 Members Of Family Among 15 Killed In Latest Flood Fury
  3. Papua New Guinea Landslide: UN Migration Agency Revises Death Toll To '670'; Rescuers Lose 'Hope' Of Finding Survivors
  4. Lithuanians Return To The Polls With Incumbent President Favoured To Win 2nd Election Round
  5. US Mom Kills 4-year-old Diabetic Daughter By Feeding Her Baby Formula Mixed With Mountain Dew
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest