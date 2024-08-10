Other Sports

Abhinav Bindra Elected Second Vice Chair In IOC's Athletes' Commission

Abhinav Bindra bats for Indian athletes in Paris
Abhinav Bindra bats for Indian athletes in Paris Photo: File
info_icon

Not long after Abhinav Bindra was awarded the Olympic Order for his services to the Games movement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), India’s legendary shooter added yet another feather to his magnificent career when he was elected as the second vice-chair of IOC’s athletes’ commission on Friday, August 9. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)

Emma Terho, the former ice-hockey player was also re-elected as the chair, which represents athletes’ voice within and beyond the IOC. 

The 41-year-old took to his social media handle X to announce his election. 

"Honored to be elected as the Second Vice Chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission. I’m committed to serving in the best interests of athletes worldwide and ensuring their voices are heard," Bindra wrote.

"After the election of four new members to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission (AC) by the athletes competing at Paris 2024, the new-look Commission met today for the first time to elect its Chair and Vice-Chairs," the IOC said in a statement as quoted by the PTI. 

The Commission plays a very vital role, and it is composed of 23 members, 12 of whom are elected through an election process during the Summer and Winter Games, with a maximum of 11 appointed to ensure a balance between gender, region as well as sport. 

