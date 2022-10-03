It's Official! Jasprit Bumrah is out of the T20 World Cup 2022 starting October 16 in Australia. (More Cricket News)



The BCCI press release has released the following statement, "The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.

NEWS - Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.



More details here - https://t.co/H1Stfs3YuE #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2022

Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon."

Bumrah was earlier ruled of the three-match T20I series against South Africa due to back injury. Team India coach Rahul Dravid had told the media that they will wait for the official confirmation from the medical team and now it has been confirmed that the pacer truly misses the grand event Down Under.



Bumrah has had a history of back problem due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back.



He was ruled out for three months in 2019 also with a minor stress fracture but this time, it could well be a case of at least four to six months of no show.



This year, Bumrah has played only 5 games each in three formats apart from 14 games for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.



This is the second major tournament that Bumrah will miss after the pacer had to sit out of the Asia Cup 2022 too due to his prolong back injury. (with inputs from PTI)