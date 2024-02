Sports

NZ Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Australia Defeat New Zealand By 27 Runs In Rain-Hit Contest, Sweep Series 3-0 - In Pics

Mitchell Marsh-led Australia clean swept the T20I series 3-0 by taking the third and final T20I by 27 runs (DLS method) in Auckland on Sunday. Put into bat first, Australia were 110/2 when rains intervened and led to a 10-over game and the target revised to 126 for the hosts to chase. In reply, the Kiwis never got going despite few blows out of the park. Glenn Phillips ended up as the top-scorer with 40 runs off 24 balls.