Neymar's Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing; Brazil And PSG Superstar Unharmed

Neymar's private jet was forced into an emergency landing Tuesday morning at an airport in the northern Brazilian city of Boa Vista. The emergency landing was due to technical problems and everyone on board escaped unharmed. (More Football News)

According to reports, the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward was on board the aircraft that was travelling to Brazil's capital Sao Paulo from Las Vegas.

Neymar, 30, was on holiday in the United States with his girlfriend, Bruno Biancardi, and sister Rafaella Santos. And he shared photographs from a runway on social media.

Avião do Neymar, que estava vindo dos EUA, precisou fazer um pouso de emergência em Boa Vista, após sofrer uma avaria no pára-brisa.

Later Neymar's agency released a statement, saying: "Due to a small problem in the windshield wiper of the plane of the NR Sports plane, in which the athlete Neymar Jr, his sister Rafaella Santos and Bruna Biancardi were traveling, the pilot decided, as a measure of precaution, to make an early landing this Tuesday (21) in Boa Vista, in Roraima, so that the problem could be resolved."

The plane, a Cessna Citation Sovereign (Model 680), is owned by Neymar Sport E Marketing. The estimated market value of the plane is 17 million Euros.

"We would like to say that all the passengers are fine and waiting to continue the voyage."

Before the holiday break, Neymar was with the Brazil national football team during the tour of Asia. The former Barcelona player hit a brace against South Africa in Selecao's 5-1 win. He also scored the lone goal in Brazil's 1-0 win over Japan.

Neymar has so far scored 74 goals for Brazil and he needs four goals to overtake legendary Pele as the national team's most prolific scorer.

Neymar will lead Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022, which starts November 21.

Brazil are in Group G along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. The five-time champions start their campaign with a fixture against Serbia in Lusail on November 24.