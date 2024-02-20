Newcastle United Put Director Dan Ashworth On Gardening Leave Amid Manchester United Interest

Ashworth has reportedly been placed on leave by Newcastle amid interest from Man United about taking up the role of sporting director amid an overhaul of the club's soccer operations under British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

Neither Newcastle nor Man United have officially commented about Ashworth, though Newcastle manager Eddie Howe spoke last week of wanting a quick resolution of any potential deal.

If Ashworth was to eventually make the switch to Old Trafford, he would be tasked with knitting together the various arms of Man United's soccer operations — soon to be controlled by Ratcliffe's INEOS Sport division — which would include overseeing transfer dealings and putting in place a wider strategy.