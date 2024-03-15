Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics recovers with the ball after tripping ahead of Royce O'Neale #00 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half at TD Garden on March 14, 2024.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics recovers with the ball after tripping ahead of Royce O'Neale #00 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half at TD Garden on March 14, 2024.