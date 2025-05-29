Sports

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder Storm Into Finals After 12-Year Wait

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 to win the Western Conference finals 4-1 and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. Chet Holmgren added 22 points and Jalen Williams had 19. The Thunder led 65-32 at halftime and rested their starters early in the fourth. With the NBA's best 68-14 regular-season record, they will have home-court advantage in the Finals starting June 5. Oklahoma City will face either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks. Minnesota struggled.