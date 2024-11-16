Sports

NBA: Mitchell Leads Cavaliers To Historic Win, Extends Undefeated Streak To 14 Games

Donovan Mitchell scored 37, a season-high, to help lead the charging Cleveland Cavaliers to a 144-126 win over the Chicago Bulls. The Cavs won it and extended their run without a loss to 14 games in franchise history. Mitchell sank 7 of 13 shots from beyond the arc, and the rest of his teammates managed to find ways to contribute: Darius Garland 29 points and nine assists, Jarrett Allen's double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Caris LeVert 22 points off the bench. A robust 29 for Coby White did little for the Bulls as Cleveland pulled away in the second half, finishing with a decisive 21-7 run to seal the victory.