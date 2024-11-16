Sports

NBA: Mitchell Leads Cavaliers To Historic Win, Extends Undefeated Streak To 14 Games

Donovan Mitchell scored 37, a season-high, to help lead the charging Cleveland Cavaliers to a 144-126 win over the Chicago Bulls. The Cavs won it and extended their run without a loss to 14 games in franchise history. Mitchell sank 7 of 13 shots from beyond the arc, and the rest of his teammates managed to find ways to contribute: Darius Garland 29 points and nine assists, Jarrett Allen's double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Caris LeVert 22 points off the bench. A robust 29 for Coby White did little for the Bulls as Cleveland pulled away in the second half, finishing with a decisive 21-7 run to seal the victory.

NBA Basketball Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers gallery_Dalen Terry
NBA: Bulls' Dalen Terry (25) tries to steal the ball from Cavaliers' Darius Garland | Photo: AP/Phil Long

Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry (25) tries to steal the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland, right, during the second half of an Emirates NBA cup basketball game in Cleveland.

NBA Basketball Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers gallery_Jarrett Allen
NBA: Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen reacts after basketball game against the Bulls | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen reacts after an Emirates NBA cup basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland.

NBA Basketball Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers gallery_Caris LeVert
NBA: Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) shoots as Bulls' Dalen Terry, right, defends | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert (3) shoots as Chicago Bulls' Dalen Terry, right, defends during the second half of an Emirates NBA cup basketball game in Cleveland.

NBA Basketball Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers gallery_Billy Donovan
NBA: Bulls head coach Billy Donovan | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan watches his team near the end of an Emirates NBA cup basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland.

NBA Basketball Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers gallery_Donovan Mitchell
NBA: Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket in front of Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket in front of Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu (11) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Cleveland.

NBA Basketball Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers gallery_Coby White
NBA: Bulls' Coby White (0) drives against Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Chicago Bulls' Coby White (0) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, right, during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Cleveland.

NBA Basketball Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers gallery_Darius Garland
NBA: Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives between Bulls' Matas Buzelis (14), Dalen Terry, front right | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives between Chicago Bulls' Matas Buzelis (14), Dalen Terry, front right, and Patrick Williams, back right, during the first half of an Emirates NBA cup basketball game in Cleveland.

NBA Basketball Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers gallery_ Jarrett Allen
NBA: Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) dunks over Bulls' Matas Buzelis (14) and Nikola Vucevic | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) dunks over Chicago Bulls' Matas Buzelis (14) and Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Cleveland.

NBA Basketball Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers gallery_Donovan Mitchell
NBA: Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) makes a basket against the Bulls | Photo: AP/Phil Long
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) makes a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an Emirates NBA basketball game in Cleveland.

