NBA: Atlanta Hawks Stun Leaders Boston Celtics 120-118 - In Pics

De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points, including a game-sealing 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left, and the Atlanta Hawks roared back from a 30-point deficit to hand the NBA-leading Boston Celtics a shocking 120-118 loss. The Hawks trailed 68-38 with under 4 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter before Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dejounte Murray keyed an improbable second-half rally. Bogdanovic scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, while Murray recorded 11 of his 19 points after half-time and ended the night with 15 assists.

P
Photo Webdesk
26 March 2024
26 March 2024
       
NBA Basketball Game: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Photo: AP/John Bazemore

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after hitting a three-point basket late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Atlanta. The Hawks won.

1/9
NBA Basketball Game: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Photo: Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Atlanta.

2/9
NBA Basketball Game: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Photo: AP/John Bazemore
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks' basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Monday, March 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

3/9
NBA Basketball Game: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Photo: AP/John Bazemore
Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks' basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Atlanta.

4/9
Photo: AP/John Bazemore
Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) runs up the court after hitting a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Atlanta.

5/9
Photo: AP/John Bazemore
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) as he goes in for a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

6/9
NBA Basketball Game: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Photo: AP/John Bazemore
Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) is fouled by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

7/9
Photo: AP/John Bazemore
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries to get around Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

8/9
Photo: AP/John Bazemore
Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) reacts after a Hawks' basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Atlanta.

9/9
NBA Basketball Game: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics Photo: AP/John Bazemore
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) works to find an opening as Atlanta Hawks guard Garrison Mathews (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta.

