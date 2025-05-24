Sports

Napoli 2-0 Cagliari, Serie A: Conte's Men Dethrone Inter Milan, Lift Scudetto For Fourth Time

The two players who Antonio Conte wanted more than any others secured Napoli their second Serie A title in three years, dethroning previous champions Inter Milan on Friday (May 23, 2025). Scott McTominay scored with an acrobatic bicycle kick before halftime and Romelu Lukaku doubled the lead with a solo goal after the break in the decisive 2-0 home win over Cagliari. Conte became the first coach to win the Italian championship with three different teams, having lifted the Scudetto previously with Inter and Juventus.