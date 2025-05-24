Napoli's head coach Antonio Conte celebrates during the awarding ceremony after winning the Italian league soccer title at the end of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Cagliari at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.
Napoli's players hold the trophy after winning the Italian league soccer title at the end of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Cagliari at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.
Napoli's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Italian league soccer title at the end of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Cagliari at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.
Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Cagliari at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples.
Napoli's Scott McTominay scores his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Cagliari at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.
Napoli's Matteo Politano, center right, and Cagliari's Antoine Makoumbou argue during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Cagliari at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.
Cagliari's Gabriele Zappa, left, and Napoli's Leonardo Spinazzola in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Cagliari at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.
Cagliari's Yerry Mina, left, and Napoli's Romelu Lukaku vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Cagliari at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.
Napoli's fans watch the decisive match for the Italian league soccer title between Napoli and Cagliari on a giant screen set in Piazza del Plebiscito, in Naples, Italy.
Napoli's fan cheers before the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Cagliari at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy.