Singapore Grand Prix Preview: Drivers To Watch, F1 Championship Standings

Oscar Piastri's confidence is high after a win in Baku, but he is willing to do what he can to help Lando Norris win the drivers' championship if called upon. (More Motorsport News)
Piastri beat Charles Leclerc in Azerbaijan last weekend, holding off the Ferrari on a track where they usually dominate, to claim his second win of the season, following up his maiden F1 win in Hungary.
He got a little help from Norris on the track though, as the Brit held off Sergio Perez so that Piastri could emerge from the pits still holding his place.
The Australian remains fourth in the standings himself, now just 32 points behind team-mate Norris, but his victory meant McLaren leapfrogged Red Bull into the lead in the constructors' championship.
Piastri, who has finished on the podium in five of the last seven races, praised the teamwork put in by McLaren so far and is hoping they can continue that going forward.
"It is a nice confidence boost [coming to Singapore]. We should be competitive this weekend," he said.
"It wasn't our most competitive track, there have been races where we have been quicker compared to the competition. So, to win like that where Ferrari were so quick is a confidence boost.
"Lando is still ahead in the championship and, just to be honest, has a more realistic chance to win the drivers' championship.
"But Baku is how we want to go racing as McLaren. We got it across perfectly of our culture and how we want to go racing. I want to win but, naturally, if I can help out Lando's championship bid, I am happy to help."
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, has struggled of late, failing to win any of the last seven F1 races, with his last victory coming in Spain in June.
He still holds a 59-point lead over Norris in the standings, but with just two podiums since his last win, the Dutchman is far from his best.
He acknowledged the other drivers' improvement, especially Piastri, and is hopeful Red Bull can fix some of their issues ahead of a race where they have struggled before.
"Oscar is doing a fantastic job lately and [McLaren] are very strong as a team. So, it is up to us to make it difficult for them. We need to make the car more dependable," he said.
"Our car generally isn't very good on bumps and kerbs, and that is what we have around here, so we need to try and stabilise it.
"I don't know even where to start. I'm confident we can do a better job than last year, but the competition has improved quite a bit."
DRIVERS TO WATCH
Lando Norris – McLaren
Norris has proven a consistent challenger to Verstappen so far this season and took the edge once again in Baku by sneaking in front of him at the end of the race.
It marked the second-biggest comeback of his F1 career (11 places, from 15th to 4th), meaning he has now finished ahead of the 26-year-old in each of the last three races.
However, since Verstappen's last win, Norris has only closed the gap by 10 points in the drivers’ championship.
Sergio Perez – Red Bull
Sergio Perez has endured a difficult run, having failed to make the podium since April in China.
It looked like he would end that run in Baku, only for a late tangle with Carlos Sainz to force him to retire from the race.
No driver in this year's championship has not finished a grand prix more often than the Mexican (three, level with Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda), but Red Bull will be hoping he can build on what looked to be a promising race in Singapore.
CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Drivers
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 313
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 254
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 235
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 222
5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 184
Constructors
1. McLaren – 476
2. Red Bull – 456
3. Ferrari – 425
4. Mercedes – 309
5. Aston Martin – 82