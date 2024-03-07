Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Preview: Max Verstappen The Obvious Favourite Despite Red Bull Racing Turmoil

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives his car out of the team's pit garage for the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2024. Photo: AP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives his car out of the team's pit garage for the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 7, 2024. Photo: AP