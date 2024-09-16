Motorsport

Azerbaijan GP 2024: Oscar Piastri Wins As McLaren Take Lead In F1 Constructors' Championship – In Pics

The Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 delivered thrilling drama and action in Baku, where Oscar Piastri claimed his second career win and of the season, edging out Ferrari's ace Charles Leclerc in a spectacular finish. This victory propelled McLaren to the lead in the Constructors' Championship for the first time since 2014. The race also featured an impressive comeback by Lando Norris, who surged from 15th to finish fourth, keeping his title hopes alive with a spectacular drive. Mercedes' George Russell secured third place, ensuring a tri-colour podium. The driver's leader Max Verstappen rounded out the top five.