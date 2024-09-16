Azerbaijan GP 2024: Oscar Piastri Wins As McLaren Take Lead In F1 Constructors' Championship – In Pics

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia celebrates after he won the Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.
From the left, second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, first-placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, and third-placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain stand at the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.
From the left, second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, McLaren's chief engineer Tom Stallard, first-placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, and third-placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain stand at the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads at the start of the Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.