Motorsport

Azerbaijan GP 2024: Oscar Piastri Wins As McLaren Take Lead In F1 Constructors' Championship – In Pics

The Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 delivered thrilling drama and action in Baku, where Oscar Piastri claimed his second career win and of the season, edging out Ferrari's ace Charles Leclerc in a spectacular finish. This victory propelled McLaren to the lead in the Constructors' Championship for the first time since 2014. The race also featured an impressive comeback by Lando Norris, who surged from 15th to finish fourth, keeping his title hopes alive with a spectacular drive. Mercedes' George Russell secured third place, ensuring a tri-colour podium. The driver's leader Max Verstappen rounded out the top five.

Azerbaijan GP 2024: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia celebrates after he won the race | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia celebrates after he won the Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

2/11
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, first-placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, and third-placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, first-placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, and third-placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

From the left, second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, first-placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, and third-placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain stand at the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

3/11
Azerbaijan GP 2024: second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, McLarens chief engineer Tom Stallard, first-placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, and third-placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain
Azerbaijan GP 2024: second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, McLaren's chief engineer Tom Stallard, first-placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, and third-placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

From the left, second-placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, McLaren's chief engineer Tom Stallard, first-placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, and third-placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain stand at the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

4/11
Azerbaijan GP 2024: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action
Azerbaijan GP 2024: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

5/11
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco in action
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco in action | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

6/11
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain in action
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain in action | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

7/11
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain in action
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain in action | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

8/11
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

9/11
Azerbaijan GP 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain in action
Azerbaijan GP 2024: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain in action | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

10/11
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain in action
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain in action | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain in action during a Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

11/11
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads at the start of race
Azerbaijan GP 2024: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads at the start of race | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads at the start of the Formula One Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli On Verge Of Three Historic Milestones During India Vs Bangladesh Test Series
  2. This Indian Player Tipped To Be Next Gen Superstar By Star Australian Cricketers: Watch
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  4. ENG Vs AUS: Heavy Rain In Manchester Forces T20I Series Stalemate
  5. ENG Vs AUS, ODI Series: Jos Buttler Sidelined Due To Persistent Calf Injury, Harry Brook To Captain England
Football News
  1. La Liga: Lamine Yamal Nets Brace As Barcelona Thump Girona 4-1 - In Pics
  2. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
  3. EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes' Header Helps Arsenal Edge Tottenham 1-0 - In Pics
  4. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Stirkes Late To Keep Nerazzurri Unbeaten - In Pics
  5. Gary O'Neil Confident Wolves Will Overachieve This Season Despite Newcastle Setback
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 5th Place Play-off: Akhimullah Anuar’s Quick Strike Levels The Score
  2. Hockey India Junior Men National Champ's 2024 Wrap: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Quarterfinals
  3. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  4. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. One Nation, One Election: Key Suggestions Of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel's Report
  2. 'One Nation, One Election' To Become Reality In Current Tenure Of NDA Govt: Sources
  3. Facing Himalayan Debt, Himachal Pradesh Rethinks Freebies
  4. What Led To The Kerala Conclave Of Finance Ministers?
  5. A United Voice Builds Against The Centre On Tax Devolution
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  5. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Daily Horoscope, September 16, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. India At Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Men Post Fifth Straight Win; Women Beat Kazakhstan
  4. One Nation, One Election: Key Suggestions Of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel's Report
  5. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  6. Gaza War: Houthis Warn Of More Attacks On Israel; Netanyahu Warns Of 'Heavy Price'
  7. Premier League: Newcastle United Come From Behind To Beat Wolves 2-1 - In Pics
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs