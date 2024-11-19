Motorsport

Akshay Gupta: Indian Racing Driver Crowned Vice Champion At Final Round Of Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie

Weather conditions were adverse, with track temperatures at 1 degree Celsius. However, contrary to speculation, the race remained completely dry

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Akshay Gupta and co-driver Alex Schneider
Akshay Gupta and co-driver Alex Schneider. Photo: Special arrangement
info_icon

Akshay Gupta secured the Vice Championship title in the VT2-F Class at the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) after winning the eighth & final round of 2024. Piloting the #492 Hyundai i30N for Mertens Motorsport, Gupta and co-driver Alex Schneider finished 34th overall out of 83 cars. (More Motorsports News)

Coming into the final round, Gupta and Schneider were 4th in the championship with 41 points. To claim the Vice Champion title, they needed to win the race and hope their competitor scored no points. The odds were very slim.

The duo qualified in 3rd place for the race. On the first lap of the 4-hour endurance race, Alex Schneider slipped to 4th, only to reclaim the position in the next lap. Alex maintained 3rd position for the 2-hour double stint before handing over the car to Akshay who gained 2 places over the next 2-hours to finish 1st. His final stint was where he got his fastest lap of the year as well and climbed up the ladder.

Their nearest competitor in the championship, the Jung Motorsport Cupra Leon with 56 points, suffered an unfortunate crash on the first lap of the race with another Hyundai i30N of Walkenhorst Motorsport and other cars.

Weather conditions were adverse, with track temperatures at 1 degree Celsius. However, contrary to speculation, the race remained completely dry.

Gupta's previous half of the season was marred by mechanical issues, crashes, and a rib fracture in the 5th round. Undeterred, Gupta and Schneider claimed 2 race wins and 4 podiums in the last half, showcasing remarkable resilience.

In the final race, they had tough competition from esteemed drivers like Fabio Scherer (24 Hours of LeMans Winner & DTM Racer), Dexter Petterson (World Karting Champion), Matt Topham (GT4 Champion) and their own team owner Daniel Mertens (2023 & 2024 year’s VT2-F Champion)

At 32 years old, Akshay Gupta is the only Indian driver competing for the championship title. This was his debut season in the NLS, where he finished in 15th position in the overall championship.

Commenting on his performance, Akshay said, "I had this voice telling me that it is possible, that we can claim the 2nd place in the championship despite the bad odds. I don’t know how to explain it but I almost knew it was within grasp." Akshay further added, "I felt confident with the car and am very happy with my performance. We improved lap times, car setup, and driving performance over the course of the entire year, and now we are at the top in terms of lap times, and that makes me happier than a race win or 2nd place in the championship.”

"Yes, we could have won the championship too had we not had all the misfortune in the beginning, but it all teaches you. I am very confident going into the next year. My eyes are set on the biggest prize now, the overall title!"

The 2025 championship starts in March with a total of 9 rounds.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gerald Coetzee Reprimanded For Showing Dissent In Fourth T20I Against India
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia Legend Shares Tactics To Trouble Virat Kohli
  3. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
  4. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  5. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
Football News
  1. Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Matchday 5 Highlights: Unbeaten Manipur, Tamil Nadu Enter Final Round
  2. Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Fixtures, Results, Venues, Telecast Details - All You Need to Know
  3. Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha Sidelined For Weeks With Adductor Injury
  4. Lauren Hemp Ruled Out Of England Squad After Knee Surgery
  5. Luis De La Fuente Delighted By Spain's Youngsters: 'We Have A Wonderful Future'
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini 'Gave Everything' To Take Italy Into Final
  2. Roger Federer Pays Tribute To Rafael Nadal's Epic Career: 'You Made The Whole Tennis World Proud'
  3. United States Vs Australia Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch USA Vs AUS
  4. Italy Vs Argentina Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs ARG
  5. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Fan' Roger Federer Pens Emotional Letter For Rafa
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  2. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match
  3. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's ACT Highlights: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  4. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 2-0 To Set Up Final Clash With China
  5. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: EC Files FIR Against BJP’s Vinod Tawde On ‘Cash For Votes’ Charge; Thackeray Calls It ‘Note Jihad’
  2. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  3. High Security, Protests, And Distress | Manipur In Photos
  4. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  5. Day In Pics: November 19, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. 'Coffin Rally' In Manipur, 1000 Days Of Ukraine War And More | November 19 News Wrap
  2. Ukraine Fires 6 US-Made Missiles Into Russia’s Bryansk Region
  3. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
  4. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  5. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Many NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; Kuki-Zo Orgs Hold 'Coffin Rally'
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points