Akshay Gupta: Indian Racing Driver Crowned Vice Champion At Final Round Of Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie

Commenting on his performance, Akshay said, "I had this voice telling me that it is possible, that we can claim the 2nd place in the championship despite the bad odds. I don’t know how to explain it but I almost knew it was within grasp." Akshay further added, "I felt confident with the car and am very happy with my performance. We improved lap times, car setup, and driving performance over the course of the entire year, and now we are at the top in terms of lap times, and that makes me happier than a race win or 2nd place in the championship.”