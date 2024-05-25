Motorsport

Indianapolis 500 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The fifth race of the 2024 IndyCar series has finally arrived. Here's the streaming options, schedule, race timings, and all you need to know

X | Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indy 500 Photo: X | Indianapolis Motor Speedway
info_icon

It is race time! The 2024 Indianapolis 500 has finally arrived, bringing together the top drivers of the world taking on 200 laps across 500 miles of thrilling action. The race is set to kick off on May 26, Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (More Motorsport News)

This year marks the 108th edition of the Indy 500. Josef Newgarden of Penske racing will defend his title and the four-time winner Haleo Castroneves having won four trophies already will aim to reclaim the winning momentum again.

The Carb Day, and the Pit Stop challenge took place on May 24, Saturday. And so far with the practice and qualifying session getting underway, the season witnessed historical performances by team Penske. Scot McLaughlin earned the pole position with a four-lap average speed of 234.220 miles per hour (376.941 km/h) setting the record for the fastest pole speed. Adding to the milestone the team secured all three front grids with McLaughlin, Will Power and Josef Newgarden, for the first time since 1988.

Indianapolis 500 Race Timings

Where to watch the 2024 Indianapolis 500 in India?

The 2024 Indianapolis 500 race will be available live stream here. Unfortunately, there is no information about the live telecasting of the race in India.

