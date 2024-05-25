Indianapolis 500 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The Carb Day, and the Pit Stop challenge took place on May 24, Saturday. And so far with the practice and qualifying session getting underway, the season witnessed historical performances by team Penske. Scot McLaughlin earned the pole position with a four-lap average speed of 234.220 miles per hour (376.941 km/h) setting the record for the fastest pole speed. Adding to the milestone the team secured all three front grids with McLaughlin, Will Power and Josef Newgarden, for the first time since 1988.