MotoGP 2024 Pre-Season Testing Results: Riders Test It Out In Sepang Ahead Of Big Season - In Pics

Dani Pedrosa topped the first day of the Sepang Shakedown test that has begun the MotoGP 2024 pre-season. Here are some of the snapshot from the Sepang Shakedown test that saw a host of MotoGP stars test their mettle ahead of the new season.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 2, 2024

| Photo: David Goldman / Red Bull Content Pool

Pedro Acosta, Sepang MotoGP test, 2 February 2024

Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco | Photo: David Goldman / Red Bull Content Pool

Johann Zarco, Sepang MotoGP test, 2 February 2024

Pol Espargaro
Pol Espargaro | Photo: David Goldman / Red Bull Content Pool

Pol Espargaro, Sepang MotoGP test, 1 February 2024

Stefan Bradl
Stefan Bradl | Photo: David Goldman / Red Bull Content Pool

Stefan Bradl, Sepang MotoGP test, 1 February 2024

Dani Pedrosa
Dani Pedrosa | Photo: David Goldman / Red Bull Content Pool

Dani Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, 1 February 2024

Stefan Bradl
Stefan Bradl | Photo: David Goldman / Red Bull Content Pool

Stefan Bradl, Sepang MotoGP test, 1 February 2024

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta | Photo: David Goldman / Red Bull Content Pool

Pedro Acosta, Sepang MotoGP test, 1 February 2024

