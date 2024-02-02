Sports

MotoGP 2024 Pre-Season Testing Results: Riders Test It Out In Sepang Ahead Of Big Season - In Pics

Dani Pedrosa topped the first day of the Sepang Shakedown test that has begun the MotoGP 2024 pre-season. Here are some of the snapshot from the Sepang Shakedown test that saw a host of MotoGP stars test their mettle ahead of the new season.