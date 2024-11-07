MMA

Watch The ONE 169: Malykhin Vs. Reug Reug Weigh-Ins And Hydration Tests

Anatoly Malykhin, "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and more step on the scale! Will they make weight?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon

The world’s largest martial arts organization is gearing up for its biggest card of the year, but before the athletes compete at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug this Friday, November 8, they have one final obligation to fulfill.

Ahead of fight night at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, all 22 competitors must hit their marks at the official ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug Weigh-Ins & Hydration Tests to make sure they’re fit and ready to perform.

Fans can tune in live by watching the video below, which starts on Thursday, November 7, at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

The ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title will be up for grabs in the main event, as reigning three-division king Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin defends his coveted belt against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane.

After winning middleweight gold to become a historic three-division MMA World Champion in March, Malykhin, who holds an unblemished 14-0 record and a jaw-dropping 100 percent finishing rate, is moving back up two weight classes to defend his heavyweight strap.

Since making the transition from Senegalese wrestling to MMA, “Reug Reug” has posted a 6-1 record with four wins via knockout. If he can dethrone the Russian and hand “Sladkiy” his first career loss this Friday in U.S. primetime, then Kane would become Africa’s first-ever ONE World Champion.

Before that, Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon will put his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title on the line in a rematch against British hard-hitter Jacob Smith.

Smith took on “The Iron Man” in his promotional debut back in May 2022, and although he lost a decision in that three-round non-title matchup, he showed the heart of a lion to stand up to Rodtang’s relentless offense.

While the dominant Thai icon remains the favorite, Smith has taken his lessons from the first battle and wants to shock the world by evening the score in their forthcoming second clash.

The final World Title showdown will feature Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen going toe-to-toe for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Due to face off earlier in the year, the pair are eager to duke it out in an attempt to make history as the division’s first-ever queen.

Check out the full card below for ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT this Friday, November 8.

Full Card For ONE 169: Malykhin Vs. Reug Reug

  • (c) Anatoly Malykhin vs. “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane (ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title)
  • (c) Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title)
  • Anissa Meksen vs. Jackie Buntan (ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title)
  • Adriano Moraes vs. Danny Kingad (MMA – flyweight)
  • Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Tagir Khalilov (Muay Thai – flyweight)
  • Kade Ruotolo vs. Ahmed Mujtaba (MMA – lightweight)
  • Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Zhang Peimian (kickboxing – strawweight)
  • Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida vs. Amir Aliakbari (MMA – heavyweight)
  • Eddie Abasolo vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah (Muay Thai – featherweight)
  • Ayaka Miura vs. Macarena Aragon (MMA – atomweight)
  • Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Walter Goncalves (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Sammy Labels Joseph's On-Field Behaviour To Leave Ground As 'Unacceptable'
  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather And Pitch Report Of Durban
  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Tom Latham Backs Rohit Sharma's Side To Make Strong Comeback After New Zealand's Historic 3-0 Sweep
Football News
  1. Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski's Brace Secures Barcelona's 5-2 Win Over Red Star Belgrade - In Pics
  3. PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Luis Enrique Bemoans 'Bad Luck' In Home Defeat
  4. Red Star 2-5 Barcelona, Champions League: Flick Lauds Visitors' Focus In Big Away Win
  5. Inter Milan 1-0 Arsenal, Champions League: Inzaghi Revels In Hosts' Defensive Solidity
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  2. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  3. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  5. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
  3. Election Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Releases Sena Manifesto; Soren Terms BJP 'Showroom Of Lies And Hatred'
  4. Supreme Court Says Recruitment Rules For Govt Jobs Can’t Be Changed Midway
  5. Indian Consulate In Canada Cancels Consular Camps Over Security Concerns
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival