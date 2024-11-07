Watch The ONE 169: Malykhin Vs. Reug Reug Weigh-Ins And Hydration Tests

The world’s largest martial arts organization is gearing up for its biggest card of the year, but before the athletes compete at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug this Friday, November 8, they have one final obligation to fulfill.
Ahead of fight night at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, all 22 competitors must hit their marks at the official ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug Weigh-Ins & Hydration Tests to make sure they’re fit and ready to perform.
Fans can tune in live by watching the video below, which starts on Thursday, November 7, at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.
The ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title will be up for grabs in the main event, as reigning three-division king Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin defends his coveted belt against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane.
After winning middleweight gold to become a historic three-division MMA World Champion in March, Malykhin, who holds an unblemished 14-0 record and a jaw-dropping 100 percent finishing rate, is moving back up two weight classes to defend his heavyweight strap.
Since making the transition from Senegalese wrestling to MMA, “Reug Reug” has posted a 6-1 record with four wins via knockout. If he can dethrone the Russian and hand “Sladkiy” his first career loss this Friday in U.S. primetime, then Kane would become Africa’s first-ever ONE World Champion.
Before that, Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon will put his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title on the line in a rematch against British hard-hitter Jacob Smith.
Smith took on “The Iron Man” in his promotional debut back in May 2022, and although he lost a decision in that three-round non-title matchup, he showed the heart of a lion to stand up to Rodtang’s relentless offense.
While the dominant Thai icon remains the favorite, Smith has taken his lessons from the first battle and wants to shock the world by evening the score in their forthcoming second clash.
The final World Title showdown will feature Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen going toe-to-toe for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.
Due to face off earlier in the year, the pair are eager to duke it out in an attempt to make history as the division’s first-ever queen.
Check out the full card below for ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT this Friday, November 8.
Full Card For ONE 169: Malykhin Vs. Reug Reug
- (c) Anatoly Malykhin vs. “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane (ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title)
- (c) Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title)
- Anissa Meksen vs. Jackie Buntan (ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title)
- Adriano Moraes vs. Danny Kingad (MMA – flyweight)
- Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Tagir Khalilov (Muay Thai – flyweight)
- Kade Ruotolo vs. Ahmed Mujtaba (MMA – lightweight)
- Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Zhang Peimian (kickboxing – strawweight)
- Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida vs. Amir Aliakbari (MMA – heavyweight)
- Eddie Abasolo vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah (Muay Thai – featherweight)
- Ayaka Miura vs. Macarena Aragon (MMA – atomweight)
- Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Walter Goncalves (Muay Thai – strawweight)