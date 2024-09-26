MMA

Superbon Vs. ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut: 4 Keys To Victory At ONE Friday Fights 81

The all-Thai main event clash in "the art of eight limbs" on September 27 promises fireworks.

The main event of ONE Friday Fights 81 will see the top-two ranked featherweight Muay Thai contenders go to war when Superbon battles “Smokin” Jo Nattawut in an intriguing matchup designed to deliver action.

The much-anticipated all-Thai contest goes down on September 27 in Asia primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On paper, the bout represents a true clash of styles, with Superbon being the master technician while “Smokin” Jo is an ultra-aggressive, forward-marching power puncher.

Before these two go toe-to-toe, we dive into each man’s keys to victory.

Nattawut’s Relentless Pressure

It’s no small secret that Nattawut does his best work with his ferocious boxing attacks, and he is at his most dangerous when he forces his opponents against the ropes. He should follow that same pressure-focused game plan against Superbon.

Because he’s facing such a technical and cerebral fighter, “Smokin” Jo can’t afford to simply march forward and leave himself open for counter-strikes. Instead, the 35-year-old must employ fakes, feints, and a pumping jab to close the distance and back his foe into a corner. From there, he can unload with his trademark show-stopping punch combinations.

What’s more, Nattawut’s constant pressure should work to close the distance and keep him safe from many of Superbon’s dangerous long-range strikes.

Superbon’s Thudding Jab

As the former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion and current interim titleholder, Superbon has proven to be one of the best kickers in the striking arts – but his ever-evolving boxing game shouldn’t be overlooked.

Against Nattawut, his precise and piston-like jab should pay dividends. Not only will the punch do some serious damage and score points on the judges’ scorecards, but it will also force “Smokin” Jo to stop his forward pressure.

If Superbon can consistently find a home for his jab, he’ll be able to keep his foe on the outside and, ultimately, set up the knockout with a long-range strike.

Nattawut’s Long Punching Combinations

While some might consider him a brawler and others might just call him a heavy-hitter, Nattawut’s style of striking is unmistakably focused on ruthless punching combinations.

The Thai Top Team representative certainly has the raw power to knock any man out with a single punch, but he’s at his most dangerous when he’s overwhelming opponents with long combinations. These combinations work to dismantle his adversary’s defenses and, because he carries such incredible power, only increase his chances of finding the knockout.

Nattawut should avoid trading single strike for single strike with a technician like Superbon and instead create a high-paced battle where he’s letting his hands fly.

Superbon’s Head Kick

The interim featherweight kickboxing kingpin possesses one of the single most lethal weapons in all of striking – his lightning-fast head kick.

Superbon’s trademark head kick scored him two of ONE’s most memorable highlight-reel stoppages, first against Giorgio Petrosyan to claim featherweight kickboxing gold, then two years later against Turkish sensation Tayfun Ozcan.

Notably, the 34-year-old is equally dangerous with either his left or right head kick, making him a knockout threat at any moment.

Make no mistake, Superbon will be looking to land his massive head kick throughout the contest as he tries to test Nattawut’s legendary chin.

