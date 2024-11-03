MMA

Sam-A Brushes Aside Retirement Talk, Eager To Test Himself Against Zhang Peimian At ONE 169

The former two-sport kingpin aims to turn back the clock with a vintage performance on Friday.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao‘s climb back toward a ONE World Title will continue at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug when he takes on Chinese phenom “Fighting Rooster” Zhang Peimian in a pivotal strawweight kickboxing clash.

That matchup will air live in U.S. primetime this coming Friday, November 8, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

For the 41-year-old Sam-A, this fight will be another chance to prove he still belongs among the best of the best strikers on the planet.

He most recently scored a spectacular first-round knockout over French-Algerian standout Akram “La Pepite” Hamidi, reminding fans that he carries jaw-dropping power in his pinpoint counter-striking.

Despite that win against a young star, many wonder if the veteran is just about ready to call it quits. But for his part, Sam-A told onefc.com that he’s not considering retirement yet:

“I will keep fighting until my body can’t take it anymore.”

As a former ONE Strawweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion, as well as a former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, Sam-A has cemented himself as an all-time great and certainly has nothing left to prove in his career.

Still, he continues to challenge himself against young and hungry contenders. His inspiration to keep fighting, he says, comes from his loved ones:

“I have two motivation sources. The first is from my family, from my children. I think I still have the strength to fight to earn some money for my children’s education.

“The second source is from my wife because she always motivates and pushes me. She says she will always be by my side.”

Motivated to secure a more comfortable future for his children and make his wife proud, the Evolve representative is aiming to once again wear 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold around his waist.

While a win over a former ONE World Title challenger like Zhang could make him deserving of a shot at reigning strawweight kickboxing kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai, the Thai thinks he’ll have to win at least one more time to earn it.

And no matter his age, Sam-A insists there’s still plenty of fight left in him:

“I want to get back to being a ONE World Champion before I retire. However, I think winning this fight is too early for me to have a shot at gold.

“Everyone is doubting how long an old dog like me can stay in this game, but winning this kickboxing match will boost my confidence and prove that I can still fight.”

Sam-A Breaks Down Clash With Zhang

Sam-A Gaiyangahdao’s aspirations of reclaiming the World Title are great in theory, but he’ll first have to get past the dangerously talented Zhang Peimian.

Twenty years his junior, “Fighting Rooster” is feared for his ferocious, high-volume attack and endless combination striking.

Sam-A is well aware of the serious threat he will face at ONE 169:

“This fight should be a challenge because he’s younger than me and he’s a tough fighter. This fight is a test of my body.”

The longtime star might not be able to match his foe’s raw physicality and youthful energy, but he can lean on his veteran savvy and masterful technique against the hard-hitting Chinese prodigy.

Sam-A explained:

“I discovered many weaknesses in him, such as when he punches, he leaves windows open. My main advantage in this fight is probably my experience. I’ve fought many different styles of fighters, and he’s not new.”

In the end, the former titleholder expects his clash with Zhang to be a battle of aggression and fight-IQ – and he plans to come out on top.

Given his illustrious career and decades of experience against the planet’s top strikers, it’s no surprise that Sam-A is full of self-belief:

“This fight should be fun because I will definitely give it my all. Let’s see who will attack more between me and him, or what game plans we will have. I’m confident, 100 percent.”

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: NZ Script History To Become First Team In 24 Years To Whitewash IND At Home
  2. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma-Led India Lose To New Zealand By 25 Runs, Suffer First-Ever 3-0 Whitewash At Home
  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: PAK Announce Playing XI – Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub To Debut; Check Full Lineup
  5. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: India Reach 92/6 At Lunch, Need 55 Runs To Win Mumbai Contest
Football News
  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane On Target As Bayern Thump Union Berlin - In Pics
  2. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton, Premier League: Slot Hoping Konate Avoids Serious Injury After Coming Off At Anfield
  3. Arsenal Go Down 0-1 To Newcastle United In English Premier League Encounter - In Pics
  4. Celtic FC 6-0 Aberdeen FC, Scottish League Cup: Rodgers Delighted As His Side Secures Final Spot
  5. English Premier League: Manchester City Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
  3. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests 'Mentally Unstable' Woman Over Death Threats To UP CM Yogi Adityanath
  3. 'No Exclusive Friendships For 'Vishwa Mitra' India In Multi-Polar World: S Jaishankar
  4. Madhya Pradesh: CM's Panel Finds 'No Conspiracy' After 10 Elephants Die In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve In 72 Hours
  5. NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  3. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  4. Spain’s Deadliest Flood In History Leaves Over 200 Dead, Thousands Displaced
  5. Middle East: Israel Captures Senior Hezbollah Operative; 11 Injured In Tira After Khamenei's Threat
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival