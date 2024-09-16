MMA Star Mansur Malachiev Wants His Martial Arts Journey To Inspire Positivity In The Next Generation

Mansur Malachiev’s sporting dreams have taken him from small-village life in Russia to the bright lights of ONE Championship.
On October 4 in U.S. primetime, the #5-ranked strawweight MMA contender will return against #2-ranked Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II, where he’ll look to climb closer to a World Title shot.
Malachiev’s desire to be a good role model has seen him forge a path to the global stage of martial arts, and he hopes to deliver another inspiring performance at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Find out about the 32-year-old’s journey ahead of this high-profile matchup next month.
A Happy Childhood In Dagestan
Malachiev was born in a village in the Dagestan region called Zabutli-Miatli. His parents ran a grocery store in the mountainous area, which is home to fewer than 5,000 people.
He looks back fondly on his childhood, which saw him spend plenty of time in nature:
“There are four children in the family. My older brother, two younger sisters, and me. I had a good relationship with my parents. Of course, there were times when we got in trouble, but I believe we were a happy family.
“I was a shy child. My favorite childhood activity was swimming in the river with friends, and I also went fishing with my father and grandfather.”
The youngster thrived in the classroom alongside lots of friends, preferring to avoid confrontation while getting on with his studies.
He said:
“School was a wonderful time! Most of my classmates were good friends. I did pretty well in school.
“To be honest, I didn’t like fighting as a kid. I always tried to resolve conflicts without getting into fistfights.”
Taking Up The National Sport
Like many kids in Dagestan, Malachiev started wrestling at a young age. It only took him one session to realize it was the perfect fit.
However, given the sport’s popularity in the region – with some of the world’s best wrestlers forged in “The Land of Mountains” – the level of competition meant Malachiev had to dedicate himself to his craft.
He explained:
“After my first training session when I was around 8, I realized I wanted to do sports. My parents fully supported me. Training really helps you feel the fullness of life.
“My first competitions were at school. I remember once I came in second place, and that motivated me to work harder and train even more.”
Despite his natural talent, Malachiev almost left wrestling behind when he finished school and real life got in the way.
He moved to the city to work, but that’s when he found MMA and embarked on a new journey:
“There was a time when I quit sports and moved to work in the capital of Dagestan, Makhachkala. After some time, two years or so, I decided to start training again to stay in shape and improve my striking technique, as there was an MMA gym near my workplace.”
Finding Success In MMA
Malachiev took well to mixed martial arts, with his new coach quickly recognizing his potential.
The rising star won several regional titles in both MMA and combat sambo and decided to move into the professional ranks to see how far he could take it:
“The coach noticed my progress and suggested I compete at a more serious level. In 2014, I had my first professional fight.
“I started to realize I was good at it, which gave me additional confidence. The support of my family and friends provided huge motivation to keep improving my skills.”
Still, it was not an easy time for the Zabutli-Miatli native, who had to push forward after the passing of his father.
He recalled:
“The death of my father was a very difficult period for me. I was deeply attached to him. He always supported me and was there by my side.
“The only thing left is to accept what happened as an inevitable part of our lives, something given to us from above that we cannot change.”
Becoming A Positive Role Model On The Global Stage
With a perfect 10-0 slate on the Russian circuit, Malachiev signed a deal with the world’s largest martial arts organization in 2023.
He debuted in ONE with a submission victory over Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado and then rebounded from his lone career defeat to current ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio with a victory over former king Yosuke “The Ninja” Saruta.
Now ranked among the division’s top five, Malachiev doesn’t just want to succeed on the global stage for his own sake – but also to stand as a positive influence in a world that has its fair share of negativity.
He added:
“In these challenging times, I want to be an example for the younger generation. I hope that young people can lead active and healthy lifestyles, look up to athletes, and take inspiration from theologians and virtuous people.
“I aspire to be such an example myself, serving as a form of motivation for them.”