Kana To Debut Against Anissa Meksen In Atomweight Kickboxing Clash At ONE Friday Fights 92

The decorated Japanese newcomer will battle the all-time great in Asia primetime on December 20.

A high-stakes kickboxing contest has been added to ONE Friday Fights 92 in Asia primetime on Friday, December 20.

All-time great Anissa “C18” Meksen will square off with decorated promotional newcomer Kana Morimoto in an atomweight showdown at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Widely recognized as one of the greatest kickboxers in history, Meksen is first slated to face Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title on November 8 in U.S. primetime at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.

The showdown with Kana will take place at Meksen’s typical fighting weight of 125 pounds, where she’s racked up many of her biggest and best career victories.

“C18” is a ferocious, high-volume striker who strings together long and dynamic combinations, drowning her opposition with relentless pressure.

On December 20, that crowd-pleasing style will be in for a serious challenge against the renowned Kana, who is making her highly anticipated promotional debut.

The 32-year-old is a former K-1 World Champion with nearly a decade of experience at the highest levels of striking, firmly establishing herself as Japan’s top women’s kickboxer.

Fans unfamiliar with Kana are in for a treat. Despite her diminutive size, she boasts an impressive knockout rate and is equally capable of ending the fight with her thunderous kicks as with her shockingly powerful punches.

To make matters more interesting, a win for either Meksen or Kana could lead to a coveted crack at the ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Title.

Stay tuned to onefc.com for more news about ONE Friday Fights 92 on December 20.

