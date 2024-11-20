MMA

John Lineker Booked For Next Muay Thai Battle Against Kulabdam At ONE Fight Night 27

The former MMA World Champion will face his toughest test yet in "the art of eight limbs" on January 10.

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker has dazzled in his first two Muay Thai appearances, and he’s now booked for his toughest test yet in “the art of eight limbs.”

On January 10 in U.S. primetime, the heavy-handed Brazilian will square off with decorated Thai knockout artist “Left Meteorite” Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in an explosive Muay Thai tilt at ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev on Prime Video, which airs live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Long hailed as one of the most powerful pound-for-pound punchers in MMA, Lineker’s foray into the sport of Muay Thai has been nothing short of breathtaking.

“Hands of Stone” made his much-celebrated Muay Thai debut in September at ONE 168. That night, he displayed his trademark punching power and ferocious, forward-marching style to score a highlight-reel knockout of talented American striker Asa Ten Pow.

The 34-year-old returned to the sport just weeks later at ONE Fight Night 25, where he defeated Russian Muay Thai sensation Alexey Balyko with a scintillating first-round KO.

Those dominant victories – each against experienced, world-class strikers – established Lineker as a serious contender in the talent-packed bantamweight Muay Thai division.

However, Kulabdam aims to put an end to the hype train at ONE Fight Night 27.

A former two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion and a veteran of 14 Muay Thai fights in ONE, the 26-year-old is an elite talent and a master technician with a knack for finding the finish.

Aptly nicknamed “Left Meteorite” due to his other-worldly power, the southpaw boasts five knockouts in ONE. He’ll come into this showdown with Lineker following a spectacular third-round finish of his Thai compatriot Suablack Tor Pran49.

Fans can plan for fireworks in this clash between Kulabdam and “Hands of Stone” – both of whom are knocking on the door of a top-five bantamweight Muay Thai ranking.

There’s no doubt that Lineker is one of the most exciting fighters in all of Muay Thai right now, but “Left Meteorite” is hungry to steal that hype and prove that he’s on another level in the sport.

Check onefc.com for all the news and announcements about ONE Fight Night 27 on January 10.

