‘I Deserve To Fight For The Belt’ – Mansur Malachiev Says He’s One Victory Away From World Title Shot

Mansur Malachiev has his sights firmly set on the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship, but someone is standing in his way.
The Russian juggernaut will square off against #2-ranked strawweight MMA contender Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane in a pivotal divisional showdown at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 4, and the match at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium could produce the next World Title challenger.
A man of few words, Malachiev tends to let his performances inside the ring and the Circle do the talking for him.
Now, as he wraps up his training camp, the 32-year-old admits that he isn’t too concerned about what the South African powerhouse will bring to the table.
“Honestly, I don’t think about him very often. But I’m very happy to face a guy who is ranked number two in the division because a fight like this brings me closer to my ultimate dream of getting a title shot.”
Of course, Malachiev has done his homework. He knows that “Little Giant” is a multiple-time African Wrestling Champion and explosive takedown artist who has lost only once in his professional MMA career.
Still, he is quick to point out that this is mixed martial arts. And, even if it were a wrestling match, he’s confident that his Dagestani-bred wrestling and grappling attack is superior.
The Russian said:
“His strength is his powerful wrestling, but I’m sure he can surprise me in other aspects. MMA is always full of surprises and anything is to be expected. I’m sure I’ll be better than my opponent in both wrestling and stand-up [fighting].”
Ultimately, Malachiev remains focused on getting his hand raised no matter what. Whether it’s a first-round knockout or a grueling three-round war, a victory on October 4 is his only goal.
Also, he’s aware that a strong performance against Masunyane would move him significantly closer to a coveted shot at 26 pounds of gold.
Malachiev added:
“I don’t like to talk too much before the fight, but I will do everything to win this fight. For me, it’s not important to finish him early. The most important thing for me is to win this fight and prove that I’m the best.
“After the win, I deserve to fight for the belt, and it will be fair as Bokang is number two in the rankings.”
Mansur Malachiev Wants To Face ‘Real Champion’ Jarred Brooks
While a victory over Bokang Masunyane at ONE Fight Night 25 might secure Mansur Malachiev a crack at the gold, the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship picture isn’t so simple.
With reigning titleholder Joshua “The Passion” Pacio sidelined with an injury, Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks claimed the interim belt with a dominant submission win over Gustavo “El Gladiador” Balart this past August.
That win earned Brooks a World Title unification match, but with Pacio out indefinitely, the American could potentially defend his interim crown in the meantime.
In any event, Malachiev views Brooks as the division’s true World Champion, and for that reason, he prefers to face him first and then exact revenge on Pacio – the only man to defeat him – later.
The Russian said:
“I think Brooks is the real champion, not Pacio. That’s why I would like to fight him the most.
“His strong point is his wrestling. Of course, you can’t underestimate his stand-up either, because he’s shown that he’s good in all aspects, both stand-up and wrestling. But I’m sure that I’ve got some advantages and when we fight, I’ll be better. I can beat Brooks. I’m sure it will be a very entertaining fight for the fans.”
For his part, Brooks has never been shy of hurling insults and critiques at possible opponents, and Malachiev is no exception.
The Russian says that one day, he’ll make Brooks pay for his trash talk.
Malachiev offered:
“In my opinion, Brooks will never be very complimentary about my skills, judging by the strong words we’ve exchanged on social media. His biggest mistake is that he talks too much. One day, I will prove to him that he’s wrong about me and that he’s just a big mouth.”