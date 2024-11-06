‘He Can Retire Now’ – Zhang Peimian Plans To Send Sam-A Packing With Victory At ONE 169

Chinese prodigy “Fighting Rooster” Zhang Peimian is ready to take on the most decorated opponent of his career and aims to punch his ticket to another crack at gold this Friday, November 8, at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.
That night, the 21-year-old striker will battle former two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in a pivotal strawweight kickboxing bout at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
For Zhang, that fight represents his opportunity to defeat a true icon of the striking arts. Twenty years his elder, Sam-A is a veteran of more than 400 career fights, firmly cementing himself as one of the greatest strikers in history.
Despite his foe’s incredible list of accomplishments – which includes the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Titles along with the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title – the young Chinese star says he isn’t intimidated.
“Many people have asked me the same question. My answer is that I’m never afraid of the fight, and it’s just a fight.”
An explosive athlete who loves to employ a high-volume attack to overwhelm his foes, Zhang has all the tools needed to defeat the planet’s best strikers.
While he knows the Thai legend holds an overall experience advantage, “Fighting Rooster” insists that he is actually the more skilled kickboxer.
What’s more, he predicts that Sam-A won’t be able to match his physicality:
“He has rich experience in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, but I think I have more of an advantage in kickboxing.
“His straight cross and knee strikes are very well-known, but his weakness might be his physical ability because he is old.”
Zhang respects everything that Sam-A has accomplished over the course of his career – but he feels that his time has passed.
With that in mind, he plans to send the Thai icon into retirement this Friday:
“It’s time for the young soldiers to take over. He can retire now.”
Zhang Targets Another World Title Shot
Zhang Peimian is setting his sights firmly on the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title, and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is standing in his way.
“Fighter Rooster” challenged for the divisional gold back in 2022, dropping a hard-fought decision to Jonathan Di Bella in the main event of ONE 162.
Now, he’s confident that a win at ONE 169 would earn him another opportunity:
“Sam-A is a legend. If I can win, it will prove that I have the ability to challenge for the gold belt. Yes, I think winning this fight will give me the chance to challenge for the World Title.”
Prajanchai PK Saenchai currently holds the strawweight kickboxing belt. However, the titleholder has discussed moving up in weight, which could lead to a potential rematch between Zhang and Di Bella.
Whether there’s gold on the line or not, the Chinese star is happy to entertain another showdown with his Italian-Canadian rival:
“Of course, I want to fight for the title, but if Di Bella wants to fight again, then let’s do it.”