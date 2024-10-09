Eddie Abasolo To Collide With Mohamed Younes Rabah In Muay Thai Fight At ONE 169

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug is less than one month away, and the blockbuster card just added a featherweight Muay Thai matchup between two of the organization’s most dynamic and entertaining athletes.
Fans are in for a treat when creative American striker Eddie “Silky Smooth” Abasolo squares off with Algerian knockout artist Mohamed “The Eagle” Younes Rabah in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 8, live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Long hailed as one of America’s top Muay Thai talents, Abasolo has showcased his unique and unpredictable brand of striking across four thrilling bouts in ONE.
While the 37-year-old has struggled to win consistently in the world’s largest martial arts organization, compiling a 1-3 record, his unforgettable battles against decorated Thai veteran Sitthichai “Killer Kid” Sitsongpeenong and fellow American star Luke “The Chef” Lessei proved he belongs among the best of the best.
Those narrow but wildly captivating decision losses, coupled with his highlight-reel knockout of Denmark’s Niclas Larsen, have garnered “Silky Smooth” plenty of supporters and established him as an all-action fan favorite.
Abasolo is now undoubtedly hungry for his second win in ONE – just like his opponent.
Rabah compiled an impeccable 13-0 professional record before making his promotional debut last December at ONE Fight Night 17.
That night, he stunned the Muay Thai world with a shocking first-round knockout of former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex, announcing his presence on the global stage in spectacular fashion.
“The Eagle” would lose a rematch against the Thai in February, but he’s ready to once again put his electrifying approach to striking on full display. Tall and lanky for the featherweight division, the Algerian is an aggressive long-range striker who strings together ruthless punch-kick combinations and can fight at an incredibly high tempo.
That crowd-pleasing style should make for an intriguing clash against the “Silky Smooth” offerings of Abasolo, giving striking enthusiasts plenty to look forward to on November 8.