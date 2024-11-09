Chartpayak Adds To Streak Against Kompet, Chatpichit And Nueaphet Put On A Barnburner At ONE Friday Fights 86

ONE Friday Fights 86 kicked off another massive doubleheader weekend for ONE Championship when it went down inside Bangkok, Thailand’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, November 8.
A dozen Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing bouts, featuring some of the promotion’s hottest rising talent, filled the card, and the crowd was treated to a healthy dose of thrilling knockouts and nail-biting exchanges.
Before all attention shifts to ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug later today, let’s recap all the action that occurred live in Asia primetime at this editon of ONE’s weekly combat sports showcase.