MMA

Chartpayak Adds To Streak Against Kompet, Chatpichit And Nueaphet Put On A Barnburner At ONE Friday Fights 86

Catch up on all the action from another sensational night at Lumpinee Stadium.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon

ONE Friday Fights 86 kicked off another massive doubleheader weekend for ONE Championship when it went down inside Bangkok, Thailand’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, November 8.

A dozen Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing bouts, featuring some of the promotion’s hottest rising talent, filled the card, and the crowd was treated to a healthy dose of thrilling knockouts and nail-biting exchanges.

Before all attention shifts to ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug later today, let’s recap all the action that occurred live in Asia primetime at this editon of ONE’s weekly combat sports showcase.

Chartpayak Moves To 5-0 With Narrow Decision Win Over Kompet

Chartpayak Saksatoon and Kompet Fairtex put their winning streaks on the line when they met in the evening’s 126-pound catchweight Muay Thai main event, and it was the former who added to his in the end.

Chartpayak pressed Kompet from the bell, landing a plethora of heavy single strikes, and he put his stamp on the bout by dropping his Thai compatriot in the final seconds of round one.

However, Kompet answered the eight-count, saw the bell, and came surging back in the second stanza. He picked his shots perfectly and dropped bombs on Chartpayak to open a cut above his eye and even the scorecards.

The final frame was on a knife edge, with the striking pair trading punches back and forth for three minutes. Ultimately, though, Chartpayak’s early knockdown and overall output earned him the majority decision win, and he moved to 5-0 in ONE Championship and 66-15 in his career.

Petlampun Surges Past Nuapet In Three-Round Thriller

info_icon

Petlampun Muadablampang slid headfirst back into the win column with a defiant performance against his Thai compatriot Nuapet Tded99 in 128-pound catchweight Muay Thai.

The Bumrungsit gym standout went toe-to-toe with Nuapet, and both fighters refused to sag under the pressure of kicks, punches, knees, and elbows that they readily exchanged for nine minutes.

However, Petlampun managed to stay ahead throughout. He scored both first and last to rack up the points and win over the judges.

In the end, the 28-year-old walked away with the unanimous decision victory, which moved his record to 89-21 overall.

Bikev Upends Gingsanglek In Less Than Two Minutes

Egor Bikrev was clearly not blinded by the Lumpinee lights in his ONE Championship debut, as he blitzed through Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn to score a first-round finish in their flyweight Muay Thai meeting. 

The unbeaten Russian stepped on the gas right away and punished his opposite man with lethal high kicks. 

The rapid start left Gingsanglek scrambling, and his response played right into his foe’s hand. The Thai star threw kicks in return, but he was met with a fatal counter right hook from Bikrev that connected and ended the contest at 1:45 of round one.

With the debut KO win, the City of Fighters and Kuzbass MuayThai star moved to 7-0 overall.

Yodseksan Emerges From Three-Round War With Debut Win

info_icon

Yodseksan Rodsuayjajed learned that ONE Friday Fights never provides an easy path to a US$100,000 contract with ONE Championship in his very first appearance.

The 19-year-old was tasked with taking on a wiry yet tough Jaipet Singha Mawynn in 134-pound catchweight Muay Thai action in his promotional debut, and he only narrowly escaped with a split-decision win.

Yodseksan looked ferocious early on as he decorated Jaipet’s body with knuckle imprints. But the surge of excitement that comes with competing at Lumpinee began to take a noticeable toll as the fight progressed, and the man from Rodsuayjajed began to wilt.

Luckily, his corner injected him with a surge of motivation before the final round, and he came back strong to get the nod from two of the three judges at ringside, which moved his overall record to 43-18.

Chatpichit KOs Nueaphet In Third Round After Intense Firefight

An absolute classic ensued when Chatpichit Sor Sor Toipadriew took on Nueaphet Kelasport in 113-pound catchweight Muay Thai, and it ended in appropriate fashion.

Early on, Chatpichit landed the better strikes, and he took control of the bout with lethal short elbows. 

But the battle sprung to life in the second frame when Nueaphet dropped his foe with a head kick. When the action resumed, the Thai pair went hell for leather for the remainder of the round.

The crowd was on the edge of their seats heading into round three, and Chatpichit gave them exactly what they were looking for when he regained control and put Nueaphet down for good with a huge left hand at the 1:42 mark.

The bout was waved off, and the SorSorToipadriew man moved his career slate to 60-16 with the KO win.

Mahesuan Pummels Panlam To Score First-Round TKO

Mahesuan Aekmuangnon might be the toughest kid in the schoolyard, but he still knows how to play by the rules.

The 24-year-old Thai exploited ONE’s convention that three knockdowns in a round equates to an automatic TKO when he snuffed out Panlam Sor Sommai in round one of their atomweight Muay Thai fight.

Mahesuan scored the first two knockdowns on his compatriot with straight-right punches, but his left hook was the zinger midway through the first frame. It connected with venom and hit the reset button on Panlam at the 2:36 mark, bringing an end to proceedings.

With the victory, the Singpatong fighter bagged his 79th career win.

Nontachai Ends Kovtun In Two-Round Barnburner

Nontachai Jitmuangnon was all business as he extended his promotional run to 2-0 with a second-round knockout against Dmitrii Kovtun in 150-pound catchweight Muay Thai.

The Thai scrapper set the pace early on, getting the better of the Russian. The fight was frantic but Nontachai continued to make Kovtun miss and make him pay with plenty of punching combinations.

Picking up where he left off, the 25-year-old pressed Kovtun once more, stamping his face like a ransom note with the fatal right hand at 2:39 of round two.

Nontachai improved to 49-10 overall.

Osaki Showcases Near-Perfect ONE Friday Fights Debut

In the evening’s sole strawweight kickboxing fight, Koki Osaki obliterated Huo Xiaolong to move his striking record to 35-7.

Osaki put the pressure on Huo, tracking the Chinese fighter around the ring and roughing him up with step-in knees.

But it was Osaki’s right hand that floored Huo for an eight-count. Huo answered the referee’s call, but things only got worse for him and better for Osaki.

The pride of Japan used his thunderous right body kicks to welt Huo’s rib cage while simultaneously keep him from attacking.

In the end, the tactics and early knockdown were enough to earn Osaki the nod from all three judges.

Bomogao Outclasses Fuu In ONE Debut

Islay Erika Bomogao was cool, calm, and collected as she cruised past Fuu to secure the win in their 100-pound catchweight Muay Thai. 

The ONE Championship debutant was loose with her looping hooks and head kicks, and she countered whatever Fuu threw at her in round one.

Bomogao felt the pressure from her Japanese opponent in the second frame, but she frequently landed teep kicks to keep her at bay. 

The Team Bagsik star then dominated in the final minutes by adding looping left hooks to the dangerous teep kicks, and this was enough to pick up the unanimous decision win.

Carlsson Outlasts Hansen With Determined Performance

info_icon

Moa Carlsson upped her striking record to 15-5 after a gritty showing in her atomweight Muay Thai duel with Celest Hansen.

Carlsson struck hard right away, damaging Hansen along the nose and under the eyes. Pumping out her jabs and following them up with blistering straight rights, “The X-Guard” hinged back her foe’s head like it was a PEZ dispenser.

To her credit, Hansen ate them up, marched into the fray, and kept pressuring Carlsson, but the Swedish fighter never failed to deliver, even while off the back foot.

But Carlsson’s output throughout the three-round affair was enough to get her the unanimous decision in the end.

Alvarez Impresses With Second-Round Stoppage Of Aliev

Carlos Alvarez got back to winning ways in his featherweight MMA matchup against Mirza Aliev.

The Team Lakay star’s talents shone early on as he dropped his Turkish opponent (with what strike???) and then maintained a dominant position on the ground for the remainder of the opening round.

Alvarez went right back to the well when round two kicked off. He took Aliev to the mat and drowned him with pressure attempting submissions attempts to stay in control.

The Filipino powerhouse wasn’t going to let the win slip away from there, and he rained down ground-and-pound to force the stoppage at 4:22 of the second round.

With the TKO victory, Alvarez moved to 5-1 in his career and 4-1 in ONE Championship.

Biagtan Blasts Through Asli In Three-Round MMA Thriller

Fritz “Kid Tornado” Biagtan showcased a well-rounded MMA game when he defeated Seyedali Asli by unanimous decision in their flyweight opener.

Whether the men found themselves scrambling on the canvas for submissions or trading punches on the feet, Biagtan dominated the entire bout.

And even when Asli attempted to take control on the ground, “Kid Tornado” immediately reversed the action and slammed down punches into his foe’s forehead from mount.

Biagtan’s output was enough to earn the nod from all three judges and with the victory, he upped his record to 7-2.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC CWC League 2: UAE To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Rohit Sharma To Travel Down Under, But Perth Test Participation Doubtful - Report
  3. BGT: Dhruv Jurel's Impressive Show Puts Strong Case For His Middle-Order Spot In Playing XI At Perth
  4. ACC Announces U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 Schedule: India And Pakistan Placed In Group A - Check Fixtures
  5. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
Football News
  1. WSL: Shaw Scores A Hat-Trick As Gunners Show Mettle
  2. Canada Football Reviews Paris Olympics Drone-Spying Scandal, Cites Past 'Unacceptable Culture'
  3. Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United Live Streaming, Audi 2024 MLS Cup: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action
  4. Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Khadija Shaw Wants WSL Leaders To Be 'Unstoppable'
  5. Inter Milan Vs Napoli: Partenopei Are Not Going To San Siro To 'Wave The White Flag', Says Antonio Conte
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  4. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  2. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  3. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three Coaches Of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express Derailed Near Howrah
  2. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  3. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  4. Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution
  5. Jharkhand Elections: Assam CM Alleges Bangladeshi Infiltration in Region
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. Nijjar Killing: PM Trudeau Confirms Presence Of Khalistanis in Canada, Says Not All Hindus Back Modi
  2. Pakistan: At Least 20 Killed, Over 40 Injured In Railway Station Bomb Blast
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Trump Puts Elon Musk On Phone With Ukraine's Zelenskyy During Congratulatory Call
  5. Indonesia: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Continues To Unleash Towering Column Of Hot Clouds
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video