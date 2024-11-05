MMA

Buchecha Vs. Amir Aliakbari: 4 Keys To Victory In Pivotal Heavyweight MMA Fight At ONE 169

The BJJ legend and the Iranian wrestler will collide in U.S. primetime this Friday.

Fans are buzzing with excitement about the heavyweight MMA clash between top contenders Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and Amir Aliakbari at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.

That intriguing matchup will take place in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 8, and pits the division’s most dangerous submission artist against a world-class wrestler with dynamite in his hands.

Each man possesses elite skills in specific areas of MMA, but it remains to be seen how they will implement them in this showdown.

Before “Buchecha” and Aliakbari throw down at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, we break down their biggest keys to victory.

#1 Buchecha’s Versatile Submission Game

A legendary 17-time BJJ World Champion, Almeida is perhaps the most accomplished BJJ competitor to ever lace up the 4-ounce gloves and compete in MMA. And with three first-round submissions across four career wins, the Brazilian has proven that his grappling works just as well in the all-around sport.

What makes “Buchecha’s” submission game so dangerous is its versatility.

Whether he’s on his back hunting for leg locks and armbars, or in the top position looking for chokes, he’s capable of ending the fight from practically any position.

That well-rounded submission attack will come in handy against a talented wrestler like Aliakbari, who will be hard to take down and hold down.

#2 Aliakbari’s Thunderous Ground Strikes

While Aliakbari might try to avoid the ground game at all costs, he is nonetheless likely to find himself involved in some type of grappling exchange with “Buchecha.” When that happens, the Iranian powerhouse should do what he does best – rain down massive ground strikes.

The 36-year-old has proven to be a ruthless finisher from the top position, often relying on his wrestling chops to maintain control, avoid submissions, and put himself in the best spot to end the fight.

Against the submission-savvy Almeida, he would be wise to look for his trademark crucifix position – something he’s used to score a pair of highlight-reel finishes in ONE.

#3 Buchecha’s Evolving Stand-Up Game

While “Buchecha’s” clearest path to victory lies on the ground, he can’t afford to look past his striking. To that end, he shouldn’t be afraid to keep Aliakbari honest and test the waters on the feet.

In his last outing, the Brazilian dropped a hard-fought decision to upcoming World Title challenger “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane. Despite the loss, Almeida showcased a well-versed kickboxing skill set and a willingness to trade heavy leather, proving he’s more than just a grappler.

Of course, he should be wary of Aliakbari’s terrifying power, but by intelligently engaging in a striking battle, “Buchecha” can open up more opportunities to score a takedown of his own while keeping the Iranian guessing.

#4 Aliakbari’s One-Punch Power

Aliakbari tends to do his best work on the ground from the top position, but his show-stopping punching power remains a serious threat at any point.

With that in mind, he should come out aggressive and force “Buchecha” to respect his power from the opening bell, putting the Brazilian on the back foot and making him more tentative to engage.

If the fight makes it to the second or third rounds – and as both athletes begin to let their defenses fall – Aliakbari’s punching power could be a difference-maker and result in an epic knockout.

