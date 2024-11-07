Anatoly Malykhin Vs. Reug Reug: 4 Keys To Victory In Heavyweight MMA World Title Fight At ONE 169

The main event of ONE 169 will feature a true clash of titans, as three-division MMA World Champion Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin puts his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title on the line against Senegalese powerhouse “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane.
Set to go down live in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 8, the contest marks a meeting between two of the most terrifying heavyweights in recent memory.
In one corner, Malykhin has employed his world-class wrestling and ruthless boxing to compile a pristine 14-0 professional MMA record with a 100 percent finishing rate – all while winning World Titles across three different weight classes.
“Reug Reug,” meanwhile, is a prodigiously gifted athlete and a former Senegalese Wrestling Champion who has shown marked improvements each time he competes.
Before these two behemoths throw down at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, we dive into each of their biggest keys to victory.
#1 Reug Reug’s Takedowns
While the challenger – with his raw natural power and penchant for brawling – is a serious knockout threat on the feet, he would be wise to avoid long punching exchanges with Malykhin.
Instead, Kane should lean on his wrestling background and try to put the titleholder on his back.
It won’t be easy, as “Sladkiy” is a decorated wrestler in his own right and has never been taken down in ONE Championship. Still, “Reug Reug” possesses the rare combination of incredible physical strength and elite technical acumen needed to make it happen.
If Kane does manage to get the Russian down and maintain the top position, it will put him on a path toward winning the matchup.
What’s more, “Reug Reug’s” most dangerous attack is his savage ground-and-pound, so his game plan should center around achieving the takedown.
#2 Malykhin’s Sprawl-And-Brawl Game
If Kane wants the takedown, Malykhin should naturally look to keep the fight standing.
It’s no secret that the 36-year-old is perhaps the finest heavyweight boxer in MMA right now, so a straightforward sprawl-and-brawl approach should allow him to press his striking advantage in this fight.
Of course, he’ll need to be wary of “Reug Reug’s” show-stopping power, but the longer both fighters are on their feet, Malykhin will have more opportunities to unleash his punishing boxing combinations.
In order to avoid the takedown, look for “Sladkiy” to utilize intelligent footwork, a quick sprawl, and crafty counter-wrestling techniques like the front headlock.
#3 Reug Reug’s Well-Rounded Clinch
Kane honed his clinch attacks over years of competing on Senegal’s professional wrestling circuit, and they remain a strong aspect of his overall MMA game.
Whether he’s using it to slow down the pace of the fight, secure a takedown, or simply bludgeon his foe in close with knees and dirty boxing, “Reug Reug” can do it all from his suffocating upper-body clinch.
Against Malykhin, the clinch will be particularly useful.
Not only could it limit the Russian’s ability to implement his vaunted boxing combinations, but it could also drain his energy when being forced to carry the challenger’s weight. That loss of energy would be huge if “Sladkiy” gets dragged into the later rounds, which he has never seen in his MMA career to date.
#4 Malykhin’s Energy-Sapping Body Work
The three-division MMA king is a savage knockout artist with undeniable one-punch power, but many of his finishes have come following an investment in body punches – an approach that would pay dividends against the hulking “Reug Reug.”
The Senegalese star has certainly put plenty of effort into improving his cardio, but it nonetheless remains one of his weaknesses. Malykhin should exploit that weakness and drain his foe’s energy with soul-stealing punches to the body.
Body punches could also dissuade Kane from changing levels and shooting for the takedown, and they could ultimately pave the way for another knockout from the reigning World Champion.