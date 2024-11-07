Amir Aliakbari Envisions ‘Spectacular Fight’ Against Buchecha In High-Stakes MMA Showdown At ONE 169

Surging contender Amir Aliakbari hopes to secure his shot at the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title with a victory at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 8.
The 36-year-old is now in the final preparations for his critical clash with decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
A former Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion with an ever-evolving striking arsenal and dynamite in his hands, Aliakbari will enter this contest on a dominant four-fight winning streak that includes victories over former ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champions Arjan Bhullar and Brandon Vera.
The Iranian fan favorite is certainly at the top of his game, but he also realizes that 17-time BJJ World Champion “Buchecha” is the most dangerous submission artist in the heavyweight MMA division.
“Marcus is a good opponent, and I have to be very careful with his jiu-jitsu. His strength is his jiu-jitsu, and his weakness is in his striking.”
Indeed, while “Buchecha” is a true master on the ground, he remains relatively new to the striking arts.
On paper, Aliakbari holds a clear advantage in the stand-up department and possesses the world-class wrestling needed to keep the fight on the feet. Still, he’s mentally prepared for whatever the Brazilian throws at him in the ring:
“I am ready to face anything that he brings to the fight.”
Wherever the fight ultimately plays out, Aliakbari envisions getting his hand raised.
The fans in Bangkok and those watching around the globe, he says, should expect something unforgettable:
“My plan is to do well and have a spectacular fight. Inshallah, I will come to Thailand to win.”
Aliakbari Eyes World Title Shot Next
If he can get past Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida at ONE 169, Amir Aliakbari will own a five-fight winning streak and make his case to challenge for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title.
While some fighters refuse to look past their upcoming opponent, the Iranian has his sights set squarely on 26 pounds of gold:
“Inshallah, after winning, I will definitely fight for the belt.”
That belt will be up for grabs in the main event of ONE 169, as three-division titleholder Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin defends the World Title against Senegalese sensation “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane.
Aliakbar has yet to face “Reug Reug” but suffered a knockout loss to Malykhin back in 2021.
He insists he’s happy to challenge either man for the heavyweight MMA crown – but he believes the reigning king will emerge victorious, setting the stage for an epic rematch:
“I don’t care, but I think Malykhin will win.”