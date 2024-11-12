All-Action BJJ World Champion Fabricio Andrey Signs With ONE Championship

ONE Championship has officially added another Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion to its talent-laden submission grappling roster, as fan favorite Fabricio “Hokage” Andrey will bring his all-action style of ground fighting to the world’s largest martial arts organization.
An IBJJF World, European, and Brazilian National Champion, the 24-year-old dynamo is one of the sport’s most thrilling competitors.
Andrey hails from the Amazonian city of Manaus, Brazil – a true hotbed for elite BJJ competitors.
After enjoying an incredibly dominant run through the colored belts, he was awarded his black belt in 2020 and has gone on to establish himself as a mainstay among the planet’s top grapplers.
Less than a year into his black belt career, “Hokage” won gold at the IBJJF World Championships, announcing his arrival at the world-class level in a big way. He subsequently won gold at the ultra-tough ADCC South American Trials to prove he was just as dangerous in no-gi competition as is in the gi.
In the few short years of his black belt tenure, the Brazilian has racked up notable victories over the likes of two-time ADCC World Champion Giancarlo Bodoni and heavyweight powerhouse Owen Livesey.
Beyond his impressive accomplishments on paper, Andrey is beloved by submission grappling fans for his fearless and electrifying brand of BJJ.
Never afraid to jump up two or more weight classes, “Hokage” is an explosive athlete with dangerous submission-hunting skills in all areas of grappling.
That aggressive style has earned him an extensive highlight reel that includes big takedowns, flying armbars, and creative submission attacks that he can apply in the blink of an eye.
In short, fans can look forward to more thrills when Andrey makes his ONE debut.