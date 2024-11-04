5 Reasons To Watch ONE 169 On November 8, Headlined By 3 World Title Fights

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug is one of the standout cards of 2024, with a stacked lineup that promises explosive action from top to bottom.
The biggest names in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing are set to compete in U.S. primetime on Prime Video this Friday, November 8, and there will be plenty at stake throughout the evening.
From a trio of World Title showdowns to pivotal matchups between top contenders and the next step for a young superstar, here are five reasons why combat sports fans must tune in when things get underway at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
#1 Triple-Champ Anatoly Malykhin Moves Back Up To Defend Heavyweight Belt
Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin has looked unstoppable en route to winning the ONE Middleweight, Light Heavyweight, and Heavyweight MMA World Titles.
The Russian megastar is now 14-0 in his mixed martial arts career, owns a 100 percent finishing rate, and has never appeared in trouble at any point.
After claiming the middleweight gold last time out, Malykhin will move back up two divisions to defend his heavyweight throne – but a gargantuan man is waiting for him.
World Title challenger “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane is a colossal figure whose physicality is a problem for any opponent, but it will be an even more interesting test for the reigning king, who is trying to bulk back up.
Much like Malykhin, the Senegalese sensation has strong wrestling and concussive power, and his size adds an extra dimension against the more polished boxing of “Sladkiy.”
It’s a contest that could end from either side in an instant, giving fans a treat to close the show.
#2 A Pair Of All-Striking World Title Fights
The electrifying main event would be enough to satiate any crowd, but there are two more massive World Title bouts on the card – both in the striking arts.
One man you can guarantee will whip the fans into a frenzy is Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, who will defend his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith.
Rodtang beat the Brit in an entertaining decision back in 2022, but Smith is adamant that his own evolution will lead to redemption against the Thai icon.
In the other co-main event, Filipino-American phenom Jackie Buntan and all-time great Anissa “C18” Meksen will duke it out for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.
Buntan owns a stellar 6-1 ONE Championship record and is looking to earn a career-defining victory against a true legend of the sport.
Although Meksen is nine years older, she is not done yet – and is determined to crown her iconic career with ONE Championship gold.
#3 A Flyweight MMA Rematch With World Title Implications
MMA GOAT Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson’s retirement means the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title is vacant, and at ONE 169, two men hope to stake their claim for the next shot.
As the division’s former king and current #1-ranked contender, Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes is desperate to take back the throne, but he’ll have to defeat old foe and #3-ranked Danny “The King” Kingad.
The Brazilian superstar was at the top when he submitted Kingad back in 2017, but the Filipino has improved enormously since that battle seven years ago. Above all, “The King” has sought to improve his grappling and become a more well-rounded mixed martial artist, which has shown with some impressive performances.
Still, “Mikinho” is an elite BJJ black belt with a strong overall MMA game and cemented his lofty status with three incredible World Title battles against “Mighty Mouse.”
Given their spots in the divisional rankings, the winner of this fight will make a strong case to go for gold in their next outing.
#4 The Next Heavyweight MMA World Title Challenger Could Emerge
With the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title on the line in the main event, either Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida or Amir Aliakbari could emerge as the top contender earlier in the night.
BJJ legend “Buchecha” is looking to rebound from his first career MMA defeat against “Reug Reug” after he dropped a decision to the Senegalese monster in an exciting clash last year.
Almeida finished four experienced opponents before that loss, and he’s ready to rebuild his momentum and work toward the top.
Aliakbari is already in the midst of his own resurgence, notching four successive victories following his tough start to life in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
The Iranian fan favorite has displayed his power and grappling skills to right the ship, and his elite-level wrestling could be the kryptonite for “Buchecha’s” submission skills.
On the other side, the Brazilian is a phenomenal athlete who is learning his new trade fast, and he’ll do everything he can to halt Aliakbari’s rise.
#5 Kade Ruotolo Gets His Second MMA Fight
As the reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion, Kade Ruotolo is already dominating one sport, and he’s eager to climb through the ranks of another.
After winning his professional MMA debut against Blake Cooper in June, the 21-year-old dipped back into grappling and won the prestigious CJI tournament outside of ONE.
Now refocused on the all-around sport, Ruotolo will face Pakistani brawler Ahmed ”Wolverine” Mujtaba in a lightweight tilt this Friday.
Mujtaba’s 10-4 MMA slate includes three knockouts and five submissions, showing he has a well-rounded game to go with his years of experience.
“Wolverine” knows that Ruotolo’s popularity will draw a lot of eyes to their clash – and that his own reputation could skyrocket with a win.
Plus, given the high-octane styles of both athletes, expect a fiery encounter between the MMA upstart and the savvy veteran.