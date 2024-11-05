MMA

5 Burning Questions Ahead Of ONE 169: Malykhin Vs. Reug Reug

From Anatoly Malykhin's World Title defense to Kade Ruotolo's MMA test, we preview Friday's U.S. primetime card.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug is packed with intriguing battles that come loaded with huge implications. 

Along with three massive World Title fights headlining the bill in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 8, some top contenders are looking to make runs at the gold while other rising stars are trying to assert themselves on the global stage. 

With so much at stake, the landscape could look very different once the event is in the books.  

Here are five of the biggest questions that will be answered once the curtain has closed on an epic lineup of fights at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.  

#1 How Will Malykhin Fare In Move Back Up To Heavyweight? 

Holding World Titles in three weight classes is a monumental feat, but it also comes with difficult challenges.

Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin is currently the ONE Middleweight, Light Heavyweight, and Heavyweight MMA World Champion, and he is jumping back up to heavyweight after winning the middleweight crown in his last outing.

The Russian slimmed down to 205 pounds and stopped Reinier de Ridder for the second time to claim his third belt back in March. However, his next assignment is the colossal “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in a defense of his 265-pound strap.  

If anyone will test his strength, it’s “Reug Reug,” so Malykhin must come in with enough mass to push back against the Senegalese wrestler. 

“Sladkiy” has had eight months to put back on functional size, but with an eye on defending three World Titles, is he treading a line to stay within touching distance? Or will he simply put everything into the job in front of him at heavyweight? 

#2 Will Rodtang Vs. Smith II Look Different From Their First Contest? 

Jacob Smith’s ONE debut in 2022 was as tough as they come. 

The Brit went three rounds with Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon and admitted he was taught a harsh lesson by the Thai megastar. 

Now two years later – and with a shot at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 169 – Smith believes their second encounter will be a lot different. 

Citing some huge improvements and more experience in the world’s largest martial arts organization, the Birkenhead bomber thinks he can shock the world and take the gold.  

On the flip side, defending king Rodtang believes his rival is still the same fighter, and although he doesn’t expect an easy assignment, he isn’t bracing for a drastically different Smith inside the ring.  

Only their second meeting will reveal which one is correct – but if it’s half as entertaining as the first, the fans will win either way.  

#3 Is The Next Generation Ready To Take Over? 

There are some legendary strikers on the card in tough battles against hungry young stars.

Anissa “C18” Meksen is one of the top pound-for-pound strikers in history, and she’ll look to crown her career with the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title. 

The 36-year-old Meksen will have to get past 27-year-old Jackie Buntan, a Filipino-American phenom who wants to follow in teammate Janet Todd’s footsteps by claiming gold in ONE Championship.

Plus, former ONE Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is looking to build on a recent win when he faces “Fighting Rooster” Zhang Peimian in a strawweight kickboxing clash. 

At 41, Sam-A’s longevity at the top level is almost unrivaled, earning World Titles in multiple sports and divisions in the organization.  

However, the 21-year-old Zhang knows he has the chance to add a huge scalp to his resume as he aims for another World Title opportunity.

#4 Will New World Title Challengers Emerge? 

World Title challengers could certainly emerge in the flyweight and heavyweight MMA divisions. 

Former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes is currently #1 in the rankings, while opponent Danny “The King” Kingad stands at #3. 

Following the recent retirement of Demetrious Johnson, the winner of this rematch would be well-positioned to fight for the vacant belt in their next fight.

At heavyweight, 17-time BJJ World Champion Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida will face Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion Amir Aliakbari in a battle of elite athletes. 

“Buchecha” has taken some big names since he switched to MMA, while Aliakbari is riding a four-fight winning streak. 

The winner of the Malykhin vs. “Reug Reug” main event could have their next opponent ready and waiting if either of these two men wins emphatically.

#5 Can Kade Ruotolo Surprise In His Next MMA Test? 

Reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo has become an absolute superstar in that sport, and he has the same hope for his move to MMA.  

The Atos representative defeated the more experienced Blake Cooper in his MMA debut earlier this year, and he has another step up against Ahmed “Wolverine” Mujtaba at ONE 169.

The explosive Pakistani athlete possesses KO power and a tricky ground game, as well as ring time against some high-level opponents. 

So, while Ruotolo’s dominant grappling skills make him a match for anybody on the canvas, he will need to make sure his all-around game is on point when he makes another leap up the ladder. 

