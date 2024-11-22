MMA

4 Explosive MMA And Muay Thai Matchups Added To ONE Fight Night 27

Luke Lessei, Timofey Nastyukhin, Chihiro Sawada, and other stars will return to action in U.S. primetime.

ONE Championship’s first U.S. primetime show of 2025 is shaping up to be a can’t-miss fight card.

ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev on Prime Video will air live on January 10 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and four compelling matchups have been added to the event.

In featherweight Muay Thai action, American fan favorite Luke “The Chef” Lessei will put his creative brand of striking to the test against talented promotional newcomer Cody Jerome.

After a trio of unforgettable wars in ONE, the 28-year-old Lessei has earned himself legions of fans around the globe thanks to his unorthodox style and super-human toughness.

“The Chef” will look to pick up his first finish in the world’s largest martial arts organization, but Canada’s Jerome is far from a pushover. The Progressive Fight Academy representative is a Road to ONE tournament winner, a WBC Muay Thai Canadian Champion, and one of the sport’s most promising rising stars.

Before that, Russian brawler Timofey Nastyukhin will collide with Aaron “Tommy Gun” Canarte in a make-or-break featherweight MMA tilt designed to produce action.

Beloved for his fearless, forward-marching style, Nastyukhin is a former ONE Lightweight MMA World Title challenger and one of the organization’s most respected veterans.

The 34-year-old Russian will come into ONE Fight Night 27 on the longest losing skid of his career but hopes to find new life down a division at featherweight.

For his part, Ecuador’s Canarte arrived at ONE with a perfect record and loads of hype. But after dropping back-to-back losses against the featherweight MMA division’s upper echelon, “Tommy Gun” finds himself with his back against the wall and desperate for a win.

Both athletes are skilled strikers and ruthless knockout artists, so fans can look forward to a stand-up war for as long as it lasts.

Also, undefeated Japanese powerhouse Chihiro Sawada will square off with Chinese star Meng Bo in a pivotal women’s atomweight MMA showdown.

The 26-year-old Sawada is an accomplished wrestler with a seemingly endless gas tank – a skill set she’s used to rack up three straight victories in ONE and earn the #3 atomweight MMA contender spot.

She could take one massive step closer to a shot at gold if she gets past a hard-hitting striking specialist in Meng.

The Sunkin International Fight Club athlete is an experienced 28-fight veteran renowned for her smooth boxing and show-stopping power. After a two-year run in the strawweight MMA division, Meng will return to her natural weight class and could rocket up the atomweight rankings with a strong showing against Sawada.

Finally, longtime flyweight MMA veteran Tatsumitsu “The Sweeper” Wada will move down to strawweight to battle surging Uzbekistani prodigy Sanzhar “Tornado” Zakirov in a clash between the old and new guards.

Japan’s Wada has been competing in ONE since 2018 and will enter ONE Fight Night 27 on a two-fight winning streak. He’ll aim to employ his world-class submission-hunting skills to hand Zakirov the first loss of his career.

Still just 21 years old, “Tornado” is in the midst of a meteoric rise on the global stage, having reeled off three consecutive victories, including two highlight-reel stoppages, to assert himself as the division’s hottest young talent.

Stay tuned to onefc.com for all the news and announcements about ONE Fight Night 27 on January 10.

